When can you pull in Wuthering Waves?

The Wuthering Waves gacha system is locked behind the first chapter, so you can’t start summoning new characters immediately. You will unlock the option to start pulling for new Resonators if you follow the main story quest. Here’s when.

How to unlock summoning in Wuthering Waves‘ gacha system, Convene

The Convene button after you unlock it. Screenshot and remix by Dot Esports

You must complete the battle simulation in Mortefi’s lab during Chapter One to unlock Convene, the gacha system in Wuthering Waves. This is a natural progression step of the main quest that you can’t miss if you follow the yellow pointers on your screen instead of roaming the map to explore early. I recommend rushing through the main quests when you start the game so you unlock Convene as soon as possible. It took me about an hour of gameplay to reach this point, but you can probably do it in 45 minutes or less if you skip the story.

The Convene icon appears on the top right of your screen next to your character icon after you complete the battle simulation. You can also access it from the pause menu. The Convene option allows you to select a character for Targeted Convene or start pulling for the featured banner, Jiyan.

When you unlock Convenes, the best approach is to spend your Lustrous Tides, the main gacha currency, in the Novice Convene, so you can unlock a five-star character after 50 attempts. That’s both because of the guarantee of a high-tier character and the 20 percent discount for ten-pulls, which makes it a better investment than Event and Permanent Convenes.

