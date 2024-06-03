Five resonators in Wuthering Waves in the sunlight
Image via Kuro Games
Category:
Wuthering Waves

Wuthering Waves devs address Echo development issues, bring forward Yinlin release date

What a great week for WuWa!
Image of Hayley Andrews
Hayley Andrews
|
Published: Jun 2, 2024 07:47 pm

Since its release, Wuthering Waves has received both praise and criticism. Developers Kuro Games have taken this feedback and revealed today it will release Yinlin earlier and will gift compensation rewards as the team works to resolve pressing issues such as Echo development, optimization, and performance.

Recommended Videos

In a June 2 announcement post on the official Wuthering Waves website, devs revealed they are currently working on addressing issues that are causing concerns with the game we’ve come to enjoy playing—crashing, poor optimization, and performance aside. While several topics were discussed, the most significant include Yinlin’s release date, which has been brought forward from June 12 to June 6, along with her companion quest and improved Echo development to make the process feel less “grindy,” and for them to drop more adequate materials.

Rover facing a standard Rocksteady Guardian in Wuthering Waves
Easier Echo development and more material drops are coming in Patch 1.1. Screenshot by Dot Esports

However, the Echo development changes won’t drop until Patch 1.1 on June 28. This is also when several other events will be released, such as the new area called Mr. Firmament, a new boss Jué, and two new Resonators Jinhsi and Changli.

In the meantime, a new limited-time event, Chord Cleansing, will be available where you can earn double Echo materials. Considering how hard it is to get materials to ascend multiple Resonators, this double-rewards drop will be highly appreciated.

Although the devs haven’t revealed the entirety of the performance, optimization, and gameplay changes coming for Wuthering Waves, they are looking into improving and releasing fixes in future updates for the on-combat control experience, auto-aiming, and auto lock-on, ghost touches on mobile, custom keybinding, controller mode experiences, combat design, and crashes and instability because they are “disheartened by [their] inability to provide a high-quality gaming experience.”

More about the changes and all the compensation rewards, including Shell Credits, Radiant Tides, and Forging Tides, can be seen in the official Wuthering Waves blog post.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article When does the Jinhsi Banner release in Wuthering Waves?
Jinhsi cutscene
Jinhsi cutscene
Jinhsi cutscene
Category: Wuthering Waves
Wuthering Waves
When does the Jinhsi Banner release in Wuthering Waves?
Cande Maldonado and others Cande Maldonado and others Jun 2, 2024
Read Article When does the Changli Banner release in Wuthering Waves?
Wuthering Waves beginner banner
Wuthering Waves beginner banner
Wuthering Waves beginner banner
Category: Wuthering Waves
Wuthering Waves
When does the Changli Banner release in Wuthering Waves?
Sharmila Ganguly and others Sharmila Ganguly and others Jun 2, 2024
Read Article Wuthering Waves next banner: All current and future banners
Yinlin and Jiyan in Wuthering Waves
Yinlin and Jiyan in Wuthering Waves
Yinlin and Jiyan in Wuthering Waves
Category: Wuthering Waves
Wuthering Waves
Wuthering Waves next banner: All current and future banners
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews Jun 2, 2024
Related Content
Read Article When does the Jinhsi Banner release in Wuthering Waves?
Jinhsi cutscene
Category: Wuthering Waves
Wuthering Waves
When does the Jinhsi Banner release in Wuthering Waves?
Cande Maldonado and others Cande Maldonado and others Jun 2, 2024
Read Article When does the Changli Banner release in Wuthering Waves?
Wuthering Waves beginner banner
Category: Wuthering Waves
Wuthering Waves
When does the Changli Banner release in Wuthering Waves?
Sharmila Ganguly and others Sharmila Ganguly and others Jun 2, 2024
Read Article Wuthering Waves next banner: All current and future banners
Yinlin and Jiyan in Wuthering Waves
Category: Wuthering Waves
Wuthering Waves
Wuthering Waves next banner: All current and future banners
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews Jun 2, 2024
Author
Hayley Andrews
Hayley is a gamer, writer, and author with a background in Business. Hayley graduated with a dual degree in Business Management and Human Resource Management in Australia. She spent many years in business until she found her passion for creative writing and the gaming industry. When she’s not indulging in the latest anime, she can be found reading or playing video games.