How to farm Shell Credits fast in Wuthering Waves

Farming Shell Credits is crucial if you want to keep leveling up and taking on dangerous foes up in Wuthering Waves. Being the global in-game currency, Shell Credits can be collected in plenty of ways, and if you are wondering, we are here to help you.

How to quickly farm Shell Credits in Wuthering Waves

In Wuthering Waves, you can earn Shell Credits by defeating Tacet Discords and Bosses, completing main and side quests, collecting treasure chests, boosting your Union Level, completing Forgery Challenges and Skill Trainings for Resonators, and whatnot.

Basically, completing almost any task in Wuthering Waves gets you Shell Credits, but so far, I have found the Forgery and Path of Growth Challenges to be the easiest way to farm these credits. You can find these challenges listed under the Milestones tab of your Terminal.

Forgery Challenges include Simulation Training fields for combat where you have to complete objectives to earn rewards, while Path of Growth offers Simulation Training fields to master Resonator skills.

You can choose to track these side challenges from the Milestones tab to find them easily. Once you check them off the list, you can return to the Milestones screen to claim the rewards associated with them. You can earn a lot of Shell Credits by completing all of these challenges.

Defeating Tacet Discords is also a great way to farm Shell Credits if you like to slice through every foe you meet. If you are that far into the game, try defeating the Bosses to earn a lot of Shell Credits (and other rare rewards) instantly. The harder the enemies, the more credits you get.

Also, don’t ignore the minigames you see across the Wuthering Waves map. They are fun and challenging and are a great source of Shell Credits, too. These games usually have a treasure chest waiting for you at the end, so make sure you open those chests to earn EXP, Shell Credits, and more items.

Lastly, make sure you complete the main and side quests you see under the Quests tab in the Terminal. Each one of them offers heaps of Shell Credits, so it’s totally worth tracking them.

What are Shell Credits used for in Wuthering Waves?

You will need Shell Credits to level up your Resonators, Echoes, and weapons in Wuthering Waves, so you can imagine how essential the currency is.

As you progress through the game, enemies become increasingly difficult to deal with. You can’t ignore upgrading your characters and weapons, and each upgrade takes away a chunk of Shell Credits from your bank. So you have to keep earning them to avoid going bankrupt.

Well, it’s a good thing that Shell Credits can be earned in abundance, isn’t it?

