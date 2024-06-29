Best Yangyang build in Wuthering Waves

Yangyang is a four-star Aero Element Resonator in Wuthering Waves, and she is one of the free characters in the game, which breaks the entry barrier to get her in the squad.

She can be a solid enabler in your Wuthering Waves party, pushing your main DPS and healer to charge their Resonance Energy faster through her Outro Skill. Here’s how you can build Yangyang in Wuthering Waves.

How to build Yangyang in Wuthering Waves

One of the best sub-DPS characters. Image via Kuro Games

Yangyang is pretty versatile, and you can take multiple routes with her build in different team combinations. You can either build her sub-DPS and buff your team to outmatch the opponents or simply make her a main DPS character with Mortafi or Sanhua to boost her attacks. Ideally, she doesn’t outshine other DPS Resonators like Jiyan and isn’t the best healer surpassing Verina, but she can definitely be a good sub-DPS in the current metagame.

Weapon

Yangyang plays a vital role in shaping Rover’s story. Screenshot by Dot Esports

She prefers sword weapons, so being the sub-DPS, her ideal choice should be Emerald Of Genesis, a five-star weapon giving her Energy Regen, ATK, and Crit Rate. Moreover, you can use weapons such as Commando Of Conviction if you want to go damage-heavy or Lunar Cutter for a sub-DPS to do her combo quickly and let other Resonators shine with your Outro Skill. If you’re looking for an early-game sword, however, you can’t go wrong with Sword #18, available at Uncle Wei’s shop.

Echo sets and skill

She’s quite flexible. Image via Kuro Games

As an Aero sub-DPS, Yangyang wants an Echo set that increases her Element’s damage. So, choosing a five-set Sierra Gale Echoes is the best choice for increasing her Aero damage significantly. If you want to go down the energy-making and buffing your DPS character route, go for Moonlit Clouds.

In terms of the Echo skill, Feilian Beringal is the best fit as Yangyang’s primary Echo as it boosts her Aero damage when playing as a sub-DPS. But if healing or energy is essential for you, then go for Impermanence Heron, who gives her Resonance energy while buffing the next character’s damage output, which sets them for success.

Echo set stats and substats

Echoes enhance your base stats. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Echo stats are an extension of your skillset in Wuthering Waves. For Yangyang, you need to invest heavily in Energy Regen and expand her damage by getting more Crit Damage and Attack percent to make her cameo as a sub-DPS hit harder than usual. Here are the main stats you should aim for when farming his Echo set:

Four Cost: Crit damage

Crit damage Three Cost: Energy Regen + Aero damage

Energy Regen + Aero damage One Cost: Attack percent

Best Yangyang Fortes

Forte Skills are essential for boosting the effects of your abilities. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In Yangyang’s Forte Skills, you must prioritize your Resonance Liberation followed by Resonance Skill, Basic attacks, Forte Circuit, and Intro Skill. By following this order, you can ensure that you are improving the attributes that alter her gameplay and make it easier for her to play in Wuthering Waves.

Best Yangyang Resonance Chains

Fill the chain and unleash her true form. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Yangyang’s overall damage output might feel underwhelming if you don’t have enough of her wavebands. However, since she is a free character, getting her copies by using Astrite through different banners in the future is more convenient as she is not a limited-time five-star character.

Once you have four to five wavebands, she gets more damage from her Resonance Liberation and becomes a solid contender for a sub-DPS who deals with a lot of damage. However, if you somehow manage to pull her enough times to chill through different banners, you can make her incredibly stronger and a uniquely strong support.