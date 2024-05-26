How to Forge any Weapon in Wuthering Waves

While pulling the four-star weapon of your dreams is largely based on your luck in Wuthering Waves, there is a way to craft them directly in the game through perseverance.

Recommended Videos

While the Pioneer Podcast battle pass in Wuthering Waves offers a shortcut to a guaranteed four-star weapon like the Autumntrace, the journey of crafting it yourself can be equally rewarding, especially for free-to-play players. It may be time-consuming, but the sense of achievement when you assemble your high-tier Resonators with solid weapons to back their potential is unparalleled.

Here’s everything you need to know to master weapon crafting in Wuthering Waves.

How to make your weapons in Wuthering Waves?

Here is where the magic happens. Screenshot by Dot Esports You got a shell to spare? Screenshot by Dot Esports.

To forge your weapon in Wuthering Waves, you need to make your way to Uncle Wei’s shop weapon crafting shop located on the eastern side of Jinzhou city in Huanglong. You can make your way to the Academy and take the stairs down to find the Weapon’s shop.

Uncle Wei’s shop is a treasure trove for those seeking unique weapons. The Weapon Forger there specializes in crafting weapons made of Tacetite, each with distinct properties. These weapons are the key to defeating Tacet Discords and winning those critical boss battles.

Upon entering Uncle Wei’s shop, you’ll be greeted with two options. You can choose to talk to Uncle Wei, who will provide you with starter weapons and evolution materials like the LF Howler Core in exchange for Shell Credit. This ensures that you have the necessary tools to begin your crafting journey, even if you’re just starting out. Alternatively, you can head to the screen behind him to craft more advanced three and four-star weapons.

Tip: While saving for your weapon, read its passive ability and use it on the resonator that shares a synergy with that weapon to get the most out of it.

Once you use the Screen, you can craft some weapons using Scarletthorn and Indigotite. However, to craft a four-star weapon, you will need 150 Scarletthorn or Indigoite, which can be mined easily in the world, along with two Standard Weapon Molds dropped by a boss named Bell-Borne Geochelone. While a grind is involved, investing in a solid weapon early to maximize your resonator abilities on the battlefield is always lovely.

Next, it’s time to face the Tempest Memphis boss in Wuthering Waves.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more