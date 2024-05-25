Jiyan is one of the best resonators to use Autumntrace.
How to get Autumntrace in Wuthering Waves

A Legendary weapon for the warriors.
Wuthering Waves has many powerful weapons, including the Autumntrace, a broadsword used by the Magistrate of Jinzhou from the Huanglong region.

Each weapon in Wuthering Waves has a specific type, which can only be used by certain resonators to slay Echoes. The ceremonial weapon of Autumntrace is a four-star weapon that can be used by Jiyan, Calcharo, and Taoqi. Upgraded high-tier weapons and leveled-up characters deal high damage to slay the bosses in an instant. So, how do you wield the Autumntrace in Wuthering Waves?

How to unlock the Autumntrace in Wuthering Waves?

The Pioneer Podcast Pass is the battle pass of Wuthering Waves.
Lots of goodies to grab. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To unlock the Autumntrace, buy the Pioneer Podcast battle pass’ Insider Channel for $9.99. After buying it, it’ll take you to level 30, where you can have your hands on the Weapon chest, which will give you a choice to unlock any one among several ceremonial weapons. 

As the Autumntrace weapon works with only a handful of characters, you need to convene with all your might and get the highly-rated characters in the game before choosing your weapon. For example, if you get Jianxin, you won’t be able to use the Autumntrace with her. Instead, you should go for Stonard gauntlets, which suit her style.

What does Autumntrace do in Wuthering Waves?

Autumntrace is one of the best board swords in Wuthering Waves.
That’s one mighty broadsword. Screenshot by Dot Esports

At level one, the Autumntrace broad blade weapon deals 33 damage with a crit change of four and a half percent. As for the weapon’s ability, Edge Detection, increases your total attack by four percent up to five times. The effect lasts up to seven seconds and refreshes each second. 

You can also level up your weapons to increase their stats and give them new abilities, just like you do with resonators. Since you can easily reassign your weapons between your resonators, this gives you great flexibility. You can always swap them out of a low-level resonator and hand them over to a more powerful character or vice versa.

Now that you have built a powerful loadout, it’s time to take on some bosses. You can read our guide on defeating the Tempest Memphis boss in Wuthering Waves.

