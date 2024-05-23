Where to find LF Howler Core in Wuthering Waves

Many collectible items in Wuthering Waves can be used to ascend resonators to gain more stats, and LF Howler Core is one of them.

As you play with your favorite party of three resonators in Wuthering Waves, they’ll slowly gain experience and reach level 20, after which you will need material to ascend them and boost their base stats. Apart from ascending your resonators, the material is used to break through weapons and upgrade skills. Here is everything you need to know to find the LF Howler Core in Wuthering Waves.

How to find and use LF Howler Core in Wuthering Waves?

Excarat and other Echoes are fairly easy to hunt down. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The LF Howler Core can be found after killing multiple Echos on the map, like Excarat, Geohide Saurian, Roseshroom, Havoc Dreadmane, Gulpuff and many more. You need to eliminate them to have a chance of getting the LF Howler Core. Luckily for you, it’s an uncommon drop, so it’s not very rare, and you can attack a certain species of Tacet Discords to get your hands on them.

If you have fought these creatures before but haven’t encountered the drop, then you can follow the Echo-hunting method to find them and go there again to kill them and farm your material. As you upgrade your data point by capturing more Echoes, the creatures should get stronger, giving you higher rarities of Howler Core. There are four rarities of Howler Core, and FF Howler Core is the highest legendary rarity of the item.

You can buy Howler Core in the store too. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you aren’t in the mood for a grind, head to the item exchange section in your shop, then to the Oscillated Coral section, and buy one LF Howler Core for 15 Oscillated Coral currency. The store has 40 in stock before it refreshes in 40 days, and you can always use it as an emergency backup.

After you have your hands on LF Howler Core, you use it to level up resonators like starter support healer Baizhi and Jianxin, one of the five-star units in the game.

