Best Yangyang team comps in Wuthering Waves

Although there are plenty of characters that you can roll for in Wuthering Waves, one of the best that you get for free is Yangyang.

She is one of the first characters that you get on your team from the main story and brings a great amount of damage for an early-game team along with a decent secondary DPS in the later stages. She can, however, pair up with multiple different top-tier characters to build up a wombo combo that can shred some of the toughest bosses.

Here are the best team compositions for Yangyang in Wuthering Waves.

Best teams for Yangyang in Wuthering Waves

Rover/Yangyang/Baizhi

Bang for your buck. Image via Kuro Games

Even though this is a completely free team composition, a well-armed trio of Rover, Yangyang, and Baizhi can be a destructive combo to wield as you level up your characters and explore the map. Yangyang plays as a secondary DPS to use her Outro skill to boost Rover’s initial burst of damage while also giving him a faster charge for his strong Resonance Liberation.

Baizhi is a great choice that provides you with another elemental damage type while also being one of the only free characters that can heal others with her Outro skill. In the early stages, you’ll need some form of healing to survive, especially if you aren’t used to playing games of this nature.

Calcharo/Yangyang/Verina

A more serious solution. Image via KuroGames

If you’re in the market for a more premium option, however, Calcharo is highly reliant on building up for his powerful Resonance Liberation. His explosive ability can absolutely shred through enemies, but he needs a bit of time to get there. Luckily, Yangyang allows him to charge up this ability very quickly, which is perfect when you’re quickly swapping between the two.

Verina is the best healer in the game overall, which makes her a perfect character to place behind Calcharo and Yangyang, who will probably need some care as they bounce from target to target.

