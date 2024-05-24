Best Rover team comps in Wuthering Waves

Rover is the main character in Wuthering Waves, and he’s very powerful. He’s a sword-wielding Spectro DPS who can work as a sub-DPS in short rotation teams.

To fully utilize him, here are the best Rover teams in Wuthering Waves.

The best team for Rover in Wuthering Waves

Rover is currently the only Spectro main DPS in Wuthering Waves that excels in dealing quick burst damage. While his role is a DPS, he best performs as a sub-DPS. This means Rover functions the best in quick-swap teams who favor short rotations. Rover’s best team consists of Rover himself, another sub-DPS, and a good support who either buffs or heals. A secondary sub-DPS is very important because they increase the team’s overall damage, and they make the rotation more fluid.

Best team compositions for Rover in Wuthering Waves

4) Rover, Yangyang, Jianxin

Utility and damage, name a better duo. Image via KuroGames

While it’s not the strongest team on this list, it’s certainly comfortable to play. Rover functions as a quick-swap DPS here. He takes the field to deal a lot of Spectro damage for six seconds, after which you swap to other characters. As a secondary DPS, Yangyang adds even more damage with her Aero attacks, and she helps with grouping smaller enemies. As a cherry on top, Jianxin provides you massive shields and her grouping capabilities synergize well with Yangyang, making this team stacked with utility.

3) Rover, Sanhua, Baizhi

Obtain them all and assemble the team. Image via KuroGames

Big damage output by Rover and Sanhua combined with Baizhis’s massive heals and buffs makes this the best free-to-play Rover team in Wuthering Waves. Once again, Rover works as a sub-DPS, and having Sunhua on the team both increases the overall team damage and the damage of Rover. While she dishes out a ton of Glacio damage, she also buffs basic attacks through her Outro skill.

The missing piece of the puzzle for this team is Baizhi. The amount of value she brings to the table is unmatched. She heals a ton, deals a bit of damage, and buffs all party members, making her one of the best supports in Wuthering Waves. The best part about this team? All units are free four-stars (excluding Rover) that you get by simply playing the game.

2) Rover, Chixia, Verina

Get flashy with this one. Image via KuroGames

This is a powerful team with Chixia as a main DPS, and it’s supported by Rover’s quick burst damage. Chixia’s main damage comes from Resonance Skill Types, and since Rover creates an environment for dealing damage with his Area of Stasis, Chixia benefits a lot from it. To match their perfect synergy, as the best character in Wuthering Waves, Verina is there to make this team shine. She’s the last slot that keeps the team alive with her heals, and provides buffs for all elements, which increases the team’s overall damage a lot.

1) Rover, Yangyang, Verina

The best you can get. Image via KuroGames

This is the best Rover team in Wuthering Waves you can make. It has everything you need in order to overcome any obstacle and win any fight. Both Rover and Yangyang favor short rotations, and besides massive damage, you also get a ton of utility thanks to Yangyang’s grouping. It’s a quick-swap team between Rover and Yangyang who both deal burst damage for a short duration, making this team very fast-paced to play. To crown this team as the best for Rover, you need the best support in the game. With Verina, you will never be in a tough spot thanks to her heals and buffs.

