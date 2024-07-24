Changli is a new five-star character in Wuthering Waves. She made her debut in the second phase of version 1.1, and as a Counselor to the Jinzhou Magistrate, she’s incredibly powerful.

To help you understand how she works and just how strong she is, here’s the best Changli build in Wuthering Waves.

Best Changli build in Wuthering Waves

The glorious phoenix is finally here. Image via Kuro Games

Changli is a powerful Fusion hypercarry unit in Wuthering Waves with a lot of damage potential. While she performs best as a main DPS who spends most of the time on-field, Changli also works as a quick-swap damage dealer.

Thanks to her fast combos and Resonance Liberation, Changli excels at dishing out massive AoE and single-target Fusion damage, making her one of the best characters. To use her kit to its utmost potential, it’s necessary you equip her with good weapons and Echoes, and invest into her best Fortes.

Best Changli weapons

An elegant weapon for an elegant lady. Screenshot by Dot Esports

A great fighter needs proper tools to work with, and since Changli’s a sword user, giving her the best sword you have is the way to go. As a carry that wants offensive stats to increase her damage output, Changli has a ton of great options for both free-to-play players and light spenders.

Here are the best weapons for Changli:

Blazing Brilliance (five-star)

Emerald of Genesis (five-star)

Lunar Cutter (four-star)

Lumingloss (four-star)

Sword18 (four-star)

Blazing Brilliance is a five-star sword. It’s Changli’s signature weapon and offers everything she wants, so it’s obviously her best in slot. Besides having a high base attack and a huge amount of Crit damage, this sword also increases Changli’s attack by 24 percent and her Resonance Skill damage by a total of 112 percent.

Emerald of Genesis is another amazing five-star sword you can get for free upon reaching Union level 45. As a great alternative, this sword offers a high base attack and a bunch of Crit Rate as a main stat, and while its passive increases Changli’s Energy Regeneration by 25.6 percent, her Resonance Skill damage also increases by 24 percent, making this weapon very competitive with Blazing Brilliance.

If you’re low on Astrite and you’re still not Union level 45, getting her some four-star weapons like Sword18 or Lunar Cutter is worth considering.

Best Changli Echo sets

Set the seas ablaze with her. Image via Kuro Games

Finding a proper weapon is crucial, but this build wouldn’t work without the right Echo sets. Since you want to maximize her overall Fusion damage, Changli’s option is very straightforward. The five-piece Molten Rift is a perfect Echo set for Changli because it offers everything she needs. This set increases her Fusion damage by 10 percent whenever she uses her Resonance Skill, and her Fusion damage increases by an additional 30 percent for 15 seconds.

Best Changli Echo stats and substats

She deserves the best gear you got. Image via Kuro Games

Although the right Echo sets make the character shine, good stats and substats are equally important. Since Changli scales with attack and other offensive stats, you want to build her as a traditional hypercarry.

Here are the main stats you should target:

Four Cost : Crit damage or Crit Rate

: Crit damage or Crit Rate Three Cost : Fusion damage or ATK%

: Fusion damage or ATK% One Cost: ATK%

To increase the overall value of Changli’s main stats, aim for a balanced Crit ratio and as much attack you can get as her substats.

Best Changli Echo Skill

When it comes to Changli’s main Echo Skill, she wants something that matches her playstyle and deals extra Fusion damage. The best choice for this role is the Inferno Rider that deals big Fusion damage with his slashes and increases Changli’s Fusion damage and Basic Attack by 12 percent for 15 seconds.

Best Changli Forte

As the core and essence of Changli’s kit, abilities and Fortes play a crucial role in this build. Since leveling all Fortes requires a ton of resources, focusing on Changli’s best ones is the most optimal way forward.

Here are the Fortes you should prioritize:

Resonance Skill

Resonance Liberation

Forte Circuit

Unlike other damage dealers, Changli’s main source of damage are her Resonance Skill and Resonance Liberation. Her Resonance Skill has two charges that deal AoE Fusion damage, and her Resonance Liberation is a giant Fusion burst. Changli’s Forte Circuit deals extra AoE Fusion damage when it’s charged, so make sure to invest into it as well.

Best Changli Sequences

Unlock her potential and unleash her flames. Image via Kuro Games

Changli’s a great five-star Resonator who works perfectly fine without Sequences, but if you really like the character, you can always get some of her copies. Changli’s first two Sequences are a decent stopping point because they increase her damage, resistance to interruption, and Crit rate, meaning they are her best Sequences to have.

