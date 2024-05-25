How to unlock Rover Havoc Resonace in Wuthering Waves

Nothing beats unlocking a better version of yourself, even if it’s only in a video game like Wuthering Waves.

If you can’t help but dive into spoilers for Wuthering Waves, then you’ve probably seen your Rover sporting a set of black wings and using skills you’ve never used before. This is the Havoc Resonance version of Rover, an enhanced rehash with darker skills and new Resonator mechanics. If you’re wondering how to unlock and equip the Rover Havoc Resonance in Wuthering Waves, this guide is for you.

How to unlock Rover Havoc Resonance in Wuthering Waves

Go red. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To unlock the Rover Havoc Resonance in Wuthering Waves, you must complete the Rewinding Raindrops and Grand Warstorm main quests in the game. If they’re not on your quest log yet, you must reach Union level 21 and rank up to Sol3 Phase 3. This might take a couple of hours of grinding side quests and completing exploration activities. Alternatively, you can get the premium track of the Pioneer Podcast battle pass, which grants more Union EXP.

If you have already completed these two quests and seen the main story to completion, then skip to the bottom of the guide to learn how to equip the Rover Havoc Resonance in Wuthering Waves.

Wuthering Waves: Rewinding Raindrops walkthrough

Rewinding Raindrops is a cutscene-heavy quest with a few parkour challenges and puzzles. Here’s a breakdown of the most challenging bits of this quest:

How to find a suitable place to lure out your stalker in Rewinding Raindrops

To the top of the mountain. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To complete this parkour challenge in Wuthering Waves on time, use the following mechanisms to your advantage:

Flobbes : These teal-colored flowers can propel you upward, but only if you jump on them.

: These teal-colored flowers can propel you upward, but only if you jump on them. Grapple hook: When you spot those blue and orange spikes, which the game called Grapple Points, make sure to grapple them to leap a short distance and save time.

When you get to the top, it’s time for an interrogation scene with Camellya, another member of Fractsidus, just like Scar.

How to find Aalto in Rewinding Raindrops

Found you. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After a parkour section to reach Verina and ask her to produce a replica of the black flower, you head back to the city and meet Aalto, a totally not suspicious guy, and his adorable sidekick, Encore. Here’s how you can find Aalto in Wuthering Waves:

Look for Aalto’s first decoy shadow near a stall with crystals . There’s a crowd of curious citizens inspecting it, so you shouldn’t have trouble spotting it.

. There’s a crowd of curious citizens inspecting it, so you shouldn’t have trouble spotting it. The second decoy shadow hovers above a wooden stand with gardening pots . Once you interact with it, it’s time to check the last one.

. Once you interact with it, it’s time to check the last one. As you head down the ramp, look for Aalto’s last decoy in the middle of the street. When he is discovered, it’s time to speak to the real Aalto in the alley’s dead end.

How to solve the Spinning Mechanism puzzle in Rewinding Raindrops

Ringmaster. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To solve the Spinning Mechanism puzzle in Wuthering Waves, rotate the discs with triangle to carry the energy in the outer rings to the dot in the innermost ring. On a controller, you can rotate the rings with triangle, and switch between them with square.

How to find a way to turn on electricity in Rewinding Raindrops

Turn on the lights. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To turn on the electricity in the facility, you must use the Induction Cells you can find in the rooms on the second floor to restore power. Here’s a step-by-step breakdown:

Grab the only available Induction Cell from the floor and throw it at the blocked door that has one broken Induction Cell Socket. This is the door with the red socket on the right. Since the broken one is already triggering the activation system, you only need to place the Cell Socket you find on the floor to disable the security system. Inside, inspect the holograms and grab the Induction Cell on the platform above. Take it outside the room and use it in the Induction Cell Socket in the room to the right. Remove the first Induction Cell you found from the previous room and place it here to disable the security system. You can use the Induction Cell in this room to open the Basic Supply Chest inside. Drop the Induction Cell on the square-shaped sensor. Once it turns red, you can approach the treasure chest. Don’t forget to take the Induction Cell with you, though. Place the Induction Cell inside the device on the platform above to cause it to switch colors. Then, take the now red Induction Cell to the Socket in the room to the right. Any green Induction Cell works on the remaining one. Once inside this room, interact with the Spinning Mechanism to turn on electricity in Wuthering Waves. Just rotate the discs like you did before so power flows from the outermost ring to the innermost ring.

All that’s left to complete Rewinding Raindrops after solving this puzzle is to take the elevator to the basement, watch a couple more cutscenes, and defeat Mech Abomination, which shouldn’t be too hard with Encore’s help.

Wuthering Waves: How to complete Grand Wavestorm

After the Mech Abomination is defeated, Grand Wavestorm begins automatically. It’s another cutscene-heavy quest that leads to the Wuthering Waves conclusion. Plot-wise, at least. Because you get help from the game’s most wanted trial characters, you won’t have trouble completing any of the enemy challenges and boss fights.

As you challenge the final boss’ third phase, you unlock Havoc Rover, a darker version of your main character. They also get wings and several special attacks.

How to equip Rover Havoc Resonance in Wuthering Waves

Switch Resonances. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you completed Grand Wavestorm and want to become the Havoc version of your Rover again, here’s how you can equip Rover Havoc Resonance in Wuthering Waves:

Open the pause menu. Select Resonators and find your Rover. Tap or click on the swap icon next to the character model. If you’re using a controller, tap the right arrow button. Select Havoc and then click or tap on Convert.

Now that you’ve converted to Havoc mode, keep in mind that it unlocks a new skillset. This means you must choose new nodes from the skill tree if you want to get the best Rover build in Wuthering Waves.

