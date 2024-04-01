Category:
All Type or Die Codes

Type until you can't anymore
Joey Carr
Published: Apr 1, 2024 08:02 am
Type or Die is a game on Roblox that truly puts your typing skills to the test. The game requires you to stack blocks on one another to avoid your character getting drowned by rising lava.T o keep placing those blocks, however, you need to continue typing long words correctly. The more words you type, the longer you stay alive and out of the clutches of the lava.

While it’s not a traditional way to practice your typing skills, it adds a level of intensity that other tests don’t have. If you truly want to make the most out of Type or Die experience, though, you can redeem free promo codes for extra rewards. These rewards can come in the form of coins most of the time, and these are used to customize your game further.

If you want to see all of the active codes for Type of Die, keep reading the guide below.

Type or Die Codes

  • Type or Die recently removed its codes redemption feature.

Aside from that, there are no other active or expired codes available in the game. To redeem any promo code, launch the game and go to its main lobby screen. From here, click on the present icon and you’ll be directed to enter a code in a typing box. Enter the active code and press “Go” to earn the rewards from that specific code.

Joey Carr is a full-time writer for multiple esports and gaming websites. He has 6+ years of experience covering esports and traditional sporting events, including DreamHack Atlanta, Call of Duty Championships 2017, and Super Bowl 53.