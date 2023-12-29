Doodle Magic Wizard vs Slime codes (December 2023)

Doodle Magic: Wizard vs Slime is my favorite mobile game, as I can sit back, relax, and watch my hero defeat weaves of quirky doodle enemies. All I need to do is choose which spells and magic powers to use and upgrade.

I redeemed these Doodle Magic: Wizard vs Slime codes and got Gems, Diamond, Stamina, Runes, Blueprints, Coins, and other rewards. I was able to upgrade my gear quickly and make my hero an unstoppable force. If you like to play other popular mobile games, check out our All PUBG Mobile redeem codes article, as we have plenty of freebies for that game as well.

All Doodle Magic: Wizard vs Slime codes list

Doodle Magic: Wizard vs Slime codes (Working)

MAGIC77 —Redeem for 77 Stamina

—Redeem for 77 Stamina DOODLEMAGIC —Redeem for 100 Diamonds and 150 Stamina

—Redeem for 100 Diamonds and 150 Stamina Gift888 —Redeem for 1 Necklace Common Gem and 1 Necklace Refined Gem

—Redeem for 1 Necklace Common Gem and 1 Necklace Refined Gem Gift777 —Redeem for 4 Mage’s Hood Blueprints, 5 Mage’s Robe Blueprints, and 1 Ring Blueprint

—Redeem for 4 Mage’s Hood Blueprints, 5 Mage’s Robe Blueprints, and 1 Ring Blueprint VIP777 —Redeem for 900 Diamonds

—Redeem for 900 Diamonds 30DBRZ —Redeem for 2,000 Coins, 1 Mage’s Hood Blueprint, 1 Mage’s Robe Blueprint, 1 Staff Blueprint, and 7 Ring Blueprints

—Redeem for 2,000 Coins, 1 Mage’s Hood Blueprint, 1 Mage’s Robe Blueprint, 1 Staff Blueprint, and 7 Ring Blueprints VIP888 —Redeem for 2,000 Coins

—Redeem for 2,000 Coins Gift999 —Redeem for 1 Staff Rare Gem

—Redeem for 1 Staff Rare Gem MAGIC99 —Redeem for 3 Stacks of Magic Runes

—Redeem for 3 Stacks of Magic Runes VIP999—Redeem for 200 Magic Runes

Doodle Magic: Wizard vs Slime codes (Expired)

How to redeem codes in Doodle Magic: Wizard vs Slime

To claim all your free prizes in Doodle Magic: Wizard vs Slime, complete Stage 6 and follow the instructions below:

Use these options to redeem your code | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Launch Doodle Magic: Wizard vs Slime on your device. Click on the Settings button in the top-left corner of the screen. Type the code into the Redeem Code text box. Tap the OK button to claim your reward!

How can you get more Doodle Magic: Wizard vs Slime codes?

If you are looking for more Doodle Magic: Wizard vs Slime codes, visit Doodle Magic: Wizard vs Slime Facebook page and the game’s subreddit (r/Doodle_Magic), or join the official Doodle Magic: Wizard vs Slime Discord server to get all the latest codes, announcements, and sneak peeks. However, the best way to get fresh codes is to bookmark this article and return frequently, as we will update our guide as soon as new codes become available.

Why are my Doodle Magic: Wizard vs Slime codes not working?

Your Doodle Magic: Wizard vs. Slime codes might not be functioning properly for a number of reasons. The most frequent explanation is that the codes have already expired. Codes can stop working quickly because they are frequently cycled in and out of the game.

When entering codes, it’s also crucial to check your spelling. Since they are nearly always case-sensitive, even the most minor typo could cause them to be invalid. To prevent any problems, type them precisely as they appear in the list above or copy and paste.

How to get other rewards in Doodle Magic: Wizard vs Slime

There are many more freebies available besides those that you get by redeeming Doodle Magic: Wizard vs Slime codes. Finish Challenges to get Runes, Coins, and other rewards. View ads for Chests, Loot multipliers, Stamina, and other rewards. Check your Mailbox and Shop for free bonus deals and sporadic gifts. Finally, see if any ongoing Events offer opportunities to score extra prizes.

What is Doodle Magic: Wizard vs Slime?

Doodle Magic: Wizard vs Slime is a mobile experience where you defend your base from waves of incoming doodle slime monsters. You need to upgrade your gear and level up your abilities to use them during fights. You must use strategy and choose your spells carefully to counter different types of mobs and their abilities. I always pick Focused Laser, which can zap multiple monsters and erase them from the fight.

If you are looking for more codes for mobile games, take a peek at our Codes section to get free goodies for many different titles in all your favorite genres.