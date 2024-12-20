Where to find the Tempest Totem in Fisch

The Tempest Totem is a powerful tool for any angler looking to catch fish that thrive in rainy weather. Found in a secret room on Terrapin Island, this totem can instantly summon rain, making it invaluable for targeting rain-loving fish. Learn how to find this totem using this guide!

What is the Tempest Totem in Fisch?

Using a Tempest Totem! Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Tempest Totem can be used to instantly change the weather to rain. It costs 2,000C$ and can be found in Terrapin Cave, located on Terrapin Island.

The totem is particularly useful for catching rare fish that prefer rainy weather, such as the Emperor Jellyfish. If paired with a fishing rod that has the Storming enchantment, it can further improve your success rate by giving you an extra 95% luck when you fish in the rain.

Tempest Totem location

Start from here to find the Tempest Totem. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Swim through the cave tunnel. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Tempest Totem. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Finding the Tempest Totem involves a bit of exploration on Terrapin Island, but the adventure is well worth it. While you can reach the totem without special gear, having Basic Diving Gear reduces the risk of running out of stamina during your dive. If you don’t have this equipment, it can be purchased from Moosewood for 3,000 C$.

Head to Terrapin Island and locate the platform on the northern side of the island. This is slightly to the right of where the Travelling Merchant often docks. The exact coordinates for the platform are (22, 138, 1860.7). From the platform, drop into the water below and look for a blue glow coming from a hidden cave entrance. Swim through the tunnel until you reach the end. Let your avatar float upwards when you reach the tunnel’s end. You’ll resurface next to a ledge with a skeleton and the Tempest Totem, at coordinates (36.5, 135.4, 1946.2).

Best Uses for the Tempest Totem

Quack, quack. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Tempest Totem’s ability to summon rain makes it a must-have for fishing rare species that prefer wet weather. While Terrapin Island itself doesn’t have fish that prefer rain, other locations do. Below is a table of islands and their respective rainy-weather fish:

Location Fish Preferring Rain Ancient Isle Cobia Desolate Deep Horseshoe Crab, Slate Tuna Forsaken Shores Cursed Eel, Shipwreck Barracuda Keepers Altar Lapisjack Moosewood Largemouth Bass, Sockeye Salmon, Pike Mushgrove Swamp Bowfin, Alligator Ocean Shrimp, Prawn, Amberjack, Halibut, Bull Shark Roslit Bay Yellow Boxfish, Arapaima, Dumbo Octopus Snowcap Island Pollock, Glacier Pike, Glacierfish Sunstone Island Chinfish, Voltfish Vertigo Rubber Ducky

Of these, the most valuable and one of the rarest fishing in Fisch Roblox is the Voltfish, which can fetch you an average of 1650C$ per fish. If you’re looking to catch the Voltfish from Sunstone Island, it’s best to fish at night and use Super Flakes as your bait of choice. There are no other special uses for the Tempest Totem in Fisch, so just enjoy using it to complete more of your Bestiary. Remember to check out our Fisch codes for some freebies!

