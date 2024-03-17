Category:
All Roblox The Hunt games and rewards

Play games, collect Badges, and earn free The Hunt rewards.
Discover futuristic free treasures through the Roblox event The Hunt, featuring avatar items and a secret reward for completing all Hunt games/quests.

Gathering players from around the globe, Roblox The Hunt has begun. The upgraded The Hunt: First Edition has replaced what was formerly known as Egg Hunts. It’s been around four years since an event like this has dropped in Roblox, and players like myself are eager to compete in challenges like Dragon Adventures by Twin Atlas, where you find Mother Dragon’s missing eggs through clues while defeating those who attempt to stand in your way. This is one of many challenges and games you will encounter during Roblox The Hunt: First Edition.

What are the free Roblox The Hunt rewards?

Roblox characters above leaderboard stats from The Hunt
Earn badges to collect rewards and rank up the leaderboard. Image via Roblox

Earning free rewards through Roblox The Hunt requires you to complete challenges to earn badges. Rewards included in the event are avatar clothing, accessories, and treasures. You may even stumble across a Rare Egg that can get traded on the Roblox marketplace. Rewards from The Hunt include those from the Gold Track.

How to get The Hunt rewardsRoblox The Hunt reward
Join The Hunt and earn a badgeThe Hunt: First Edition T-Shirt
Collect five BadgesVault Holo-Compass
Collect five Badges—Gold TrackInfinite Holo-Pendant
Collect 20 BadgesStaff of the Vault Explorer
Collect 20 Badges—Gold TrackInfinite Holo-Scepter
Collect 40 BadgesVault Explorer’s Wings
Collect 40 Badges—Gold TrackInfinite Hunter’s Wings
Collect 60 BadgesVault Explorer’s Cowl
Collect 60 Badges—Gold TrackInfinite Hunters Hood
Collect 95 BadgesVault Explorer’s Crown
Collect 95 Badges—Gold TrackInfinite Hunter’s Crown
Meet a video star in The Hunt hubVault ASar Headphones
Complete The HuntVault Star Sunglasses

When do Roblox The Hunt games and rewards end?

All action for The Hunt: First Edition began on March 15 at 9am CT and is slated to end on March 29 at around 4pm CT. You can choose to play Roblox through mobile devices, along with consoles, VR, and on PC.

How do I play The Hunt in Roblox?

Icon images for each Roblox The Hunt game
Image via binzy

Playing The Hunt in Roblox has you venture to a hub called The Hunt: First Edition hub. It is through the hub where you can use travel portals to play games and tap into your vault. The objective is to complete games and quests for badges that unlock exclusive The Hunt reward items. You can also buy items through The Hunt: First Edition hub for a limited time.

There are over 100 games packed into The Hunt, where you can earn badges upon completion. Some games that you can play are The Floor is Lava, Sonic Speed Simulator, Restaurant Tycoon 2, Pet Simulator 99, World Zero, Toilet Tower Defense, and Ragdoll Universe.

