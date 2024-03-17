All Roblox The Hunt games and rewards

Discover futuristic free treasures through the Roblox event The Hunt, featuring avatar items and a secret reward for completing all Hunt games/quests.

Recommended Videos

Gathering players from around the globe, Roblox The Hunt has begun. The upgraded The Hunt: First Edition has replaced what was formerly known as Egg Hunts. It’s been around four years since an event like this has dropped in Roblox, and players like myself are eager to compete in challenges like Dragon Adventures by Twin Atlas, where you find Mother Dragon’s missing eggs through clues while defeating those who attempt to stand in your way. This is one of many challenges and games you will encounter during Roblox The Hunt: First Edition.

What are the free Roblox The Hunt rewards?

Earn badges to collect rewards and rank up the leaderboard. Image via Roblox

Earning free rewards through Roblox The Hunt requires you to complete challenges to earn badges. Rewards included in the event are avatar clothing, accessories, and treasures. You may even stumble across a Rare Egg that can get traded on the Roblox marketplace. Rewards from The Hunt include those from the Gold Track.

How to get The Hunt rewards Roblox The Hunt reward Join The Hunt and earn a badge The Hunt: First Edition T-Shirt Collect five Badges Vault Holo-Compass Collect five Badges—Gold Track Infinite Holo-Pendant Collect 20 Badges Staff of the Vault Explorer Collect 20 Badges—Gold Track Infinite Holo-Scepter Collect 40 Badges Vault Explorer’s Wings Collect 40 Badges—Gold Track Infinite Hunter’s Wings Collect 60 Badges Vault Explorer’s Cowl Collect 60 Badges—Gold Track Infinite Hunters Hood Collect 95 Badges Vault Explorer’s Crown Collect 95 Badges—Gold Track Infinite Hunter’s Crown Meet a video star in The Hunt hub Vault ASar Headphones Complete The Hunt Vault Star Sunglasses

When do Roblox The Hunt games and rewards end?

All action for The Hunt: First Edition began on March 15 at 9am CT and is slated to end on March 29 at around 4pm CT. You can choose to play Roblox through mobile devices, along with consoles, VR, and on PC.

How do I play The Hunt in Roblox?

Image via binzy

Playing The Hunt in Roblox has you venture to a hub called The Hunt: First Edition hub. It is through the hub where you can use travel portals to play games and tap into your vault. The objective is to complete games and quests for badges that unlock exclusive The Hunt reward items. You can also buy items through The Hunt: First Edition hub for a limited time.

There are over 100 games packed into The Hunt, where you can earn badges upon completion. Some games that you can play are The Floor is Lava, Sonic Speed Simulator, Restaurant Tycoon 2, Pet Simulator 99, World Zero, Toilet Tower Defense, and Ragdoll Universe.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more