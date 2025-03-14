10 easiest badges to get in The Hunt Mega Edition Roblox

Roblox The Hunt is a massive event featuring a grand prize of $1,000,000. You have to engage with and complete missions in 25 games to collect as many Badges as possible and get a chance to go beyond and compete for the ultimate cash reward.

But not all Badges are so easy to get, and you must give it your all to get one in select experiences. On the other hand, some are super easy, so here are the 10 easiest Badges in Roblox The Hunt Mega Edition to speed up your journey.

10 easiest Badges in Roblox The Hunt Mega Edition

Eat the World is one of the easiest experiences in The Hunt Mega Edition. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are various games where players have solely engaged in badge farming, helping each other gain as many as possible. Alongside those, a few are just plain easy and require zero effort. So, here they are:

10) Arsenal : You need to get a single elimination and win just one match, both of which are pretty easy.

: You need to get a single elimination and win just one match, both of which are pretty easy. 9) Basketball Legends : You and three other players compete in a 4v1 versus a single AI opponent and you can outclass him without breaking a sweat.

: You and three other players compete in a 4v1 versus a single AI opponent and you can outclass him without breaking a sweat. 8) Infection Gunfight : Requires you to get 200 points during a match. This is best done by allowing yourself to be turned into a zombie and infecting as many people as possible each round.

: Requires you to get 200 points during a match. This is best done by allowing yourself to be turned into a zombie and infecting as many people as possible each round. 7) Rivals : You just need to play a single solo game and get five eliminations in duos. Sounds tougher than it is, but it’s very quick.

: You just need to play a single solo game and get five eliminations in duos. Sounds tougher than it is, but it’s very quick. 6 ) Eat the World : A bit grindy but just requires you to get 1,000 points by feeding the Noob, which is fairly easy if a bit boring.

) : A bit grindy but just requires you to get 1,000 points by feeding the Noob, which is fairly easy if a bit boring. 5) Spongebob Tower Defense : Requires you to survive 15 waves that don’t take too long and aren’t challenging to clear.

: Requires you to survive 15 waves that don’t take too long and aren’t challenging to clear. 4) Fisch : You need to catch 10 fish, open two bait crates, and talk to the bunny on Sunstone Island, all of which can be done speedily.

: You need to catch 10 fish, open two bait crates, and talk to the bunny on Sunstone Island, all of which can be done speedily. 3) It Girl : Needs you to get 25 hearts, give 30 hearts to others, and play two rounds. Players are farming this one so getting and giving the hearts is no biggie and can be done within two rounds.

: Needs you to get 25 hearts, give 30 hearts to others, and play two rounds. Players are farming this one so getting and giving the hearts is no biggie and can be done within two rounds. 2) MetroLife : Get on a bike and cycle around, snapping photos of the six Landmarks. Can be done in a few minutes.

: Get on a bike and cycle around, snapping photos of the six Landmarks. Can be done in a few minutes. 1) Clip It: Just watch 30 of the clips. That’s it.

These Badges should help you get warmed up for the more challenging experiences, such as Pressure, which is a true horror experience that puts your skills to the test. We have a guide for it, and trust me: you’ll need it.

