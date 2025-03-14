How to complete The Hunt quest in Arsenal

Arsenal puts you in the high-octane situation in Roblox: The Hunt Mega Edition event and you need to take down multiple enemies to make your epic escape from the bad guys.

In a classic action film situation, the Roblox Hunt quest for Arsenal starts after your helicopter has been destroyed and now you have to navigate through the maze of enemies to find your way out of the enemy building but things take an unexpected turn in the end, where you also have to use your brains alongside brawn to leave the Firewall enemy’s building.

Arsenal quest guide in Roblox The Hunt

This bridge will break down. Screenshot by Dot Esports Shoot this iron grating! Screenshot by Dot Esports Go inside the vents! Screenshot by Dot Esports

The quest starts by giving you the AK-47 to blast enemies, and you have to reload after using 30 bullets; ammo is unlimited for you. Start going straight from your spawn and shooting down enemies. Every room has two to three enemies, who start shooting at you once you open the doors. There are multiple doors to confuse you, but you always have to follow the yellow ones, as they lead you to your destination.

Pick new weapons on the map. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After passing three enemy rooms, you can turn right and jump over the rumble to find a green glowing weapon called Hush Puppy, which is a silenced pistol. It has a slower fire rate than the assault rifle, but it’s good at delivering crisp headshots. You won’t have access to the AK-47 anymore after picking up the weapon, so choose wisely.

The Hush Puppy is the first of many weapons that you’ll find while killing enemies. After crossing the factory area in the game, your bridge will break and you will need to kill three enemies on the floor. After that, instead of following the yellow door, you can climb the ladder to your right to find the second weapon: the M249, which is a machine gun. It makes you slower, but you have a bigger magazine than all the other weapons, letting you fire for longer.

Open the yellow door now and go right to find an iron grating on the floor. You can shoot it to break it and jump inside to go further. After going under the enemy soldiers, you should find an entry to the vents; take it, and you’ll come out on the other side of it to find more enemies. Keep shooting enemies and moving forward until you come across an area with access to the open garden. Go inside the garden after killing the enemies on the floor and you’ll get the Pulse Musket shotgun, which one-shots enemies and will make your life easier as you get to the end of the building.

I’ll still escape, watch me! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Even after killing so many people, the guards will catch you toward the end and you’ll be apprehended by the Firewall Delta Units. Now, you’ll be locked up in a jail and you need to plan your escape by solving a puzzle.

Arsenal jail quest guide in Roblox The Hunt

Get the pipe. Screenshot by Dot Esports Dig the crackes! Screenshot by Dot Esports Trick the guard by using their greed. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you land in the jail, you should have a Firewall Delta guard patrolling around your cell, but you can talk to the mysterious prisoner who frequently gives you clues to help you escape. To start solving the puzzle, you need to interact with the Wash Basin and grab the pipe. The item will help you later, but next, you need to look at the floor; there should be cracks on it near your bed.

Click on the cracks to remove the debris, and there should be a book underneath the floor. Take it and place it on your cell’s gate by interacting with it after completing the dialogues with your prisoner friend. Once you place it to pass it over to them, they’ll send you a soap in exchange. You can use the soap to dip it inside the Western toilet’s water to dissolve it and take the money inside it, which was allegedly used for supplying contraband in the jail.

You can place the money near your cell’s gate, attracting the guard’s attention. He should come running to it after you place it, and that’s your cue to use the pipe that you picked up at the start to hit the guard. After that, the guard will be on the floor, and you can get the keycard to unlock the door and run toward the orange door to finish the challenge.

Next up, you can read our guides to complete the Untitled Tag Game quest and Eat the World challenge in Roblox: The Hunt Mega Edition.

