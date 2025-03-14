How to get Tower Defense Simulator Token in The Hunt Mega Edition

Roblox: The Hunt Mega Edition is live and full of fun challenges to complete, Tokens to collect, and cosmetics to unlock. In Tower Defense Simulator, you can collect The Hunt Token by completing the Deathwalker challenge.

How to get the Tower Defense Simulator Token in The Hunt Mega Edition

Tower Defense Simulator is one of 25 games in Roblox The Hunt Mega Edition. It has players face waves of increasingly more difficult enemies who travel along a conveyor belt in the hopes of reaching the end. It’s your job to stop these enemies by placing your soldiers and weapons around the path and stopping the enemy from reaching the end.

Place tower units around the path to stop the enemy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In Tower Defense Simulator Roblox The Hunt Mega Edition, you are faced with the Deathwalker challenge in which you must “repel the vengeful empire on easy difficulty.” Although this is on easy mode, we highly recommend attempting the challenge in a duo or trio so you have backup when things get chaotic. You will face wave after wave of Korblox enemy fighters:

Korblox Seeker

Korbox Guard

Korblox Undead

Korblox Soul

Korblox Warrior

Redcliff Traitor

Korblox General

The fight will end with a final boss battle with a Korblox Deathwalker with 40,000 HP. He’s a tough enemy to beat, but if you have the right units in place and have upgraded everyone you possibly can, he should be easy to take down.

Use high-damage weapons to take down the Deathwalker. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The strategy is simple: Place your fighters around the path, with many fast-firing units right at the start of the path, and keep everyone upgraded until they meet maximum upgrades. You will automatically have five towers consisting of four soldiers and a weapon:

Shotgunner ($300) – medium fire rate, low damage per shot, medium accuracy

($300) – medium fire rate, low damage per shot, medium accuracy Demoman ($575) – fast fire rate, low damage per shot, medium accuracy.

($575) – fast fire rate, low damage per shot, medium accuracy. Rocketeer ($1,500) – slow fire rate, high damage per shot, medium-high accuracy

($1,500) – slow fire rate, high damage per shot, medium-high accuracy Minigunner ($1,850) – fast fire rate, low damage per shot, medium accuracy

($1,850) – fast fire rate, low damage per shot, medium accuracy Turret ($6,000) – fast fire rate, high damage per shot, medium accuracy.

As you do damage, you gain money to spend on more tower units or on upgrades. Unless you see a lot of enemies progressing further down the path, you should focus your money on upgrading the units you have placed already.

Upgrades are essential in Tower Defense Simulator. Screenshot by Dot Esports

We recommend a handful of Shotgunners right at the start along with a couple of Rocketeers. These troops must be upgraded to be effective so after the first few waves are done, spend your money on getting many of them to max level. A little further on, place a couple of Turrets when you can afford them. Minigunners are a great choice for placing on corners, but they must also be upgraded to be effective.

What you want to happen is that by the end, when the Deathwalker arrives, he will lose much of his HP by the time he reaches halfway down the path. That’s when the Turrets will destroy what’s left of him and you will be victorious and claim your Token.

