How to complete The Hunt quest in Regretevator Roblox

The Hunt: Mega Edition event is available for a short time in Roblox, and there are several games you can complete where you can attempt to earn badges and rewards. For those working through the list, there’s one hidden away in Regretevator.

The challenge in Regretevator is you’ll need to follow Zach’s instructions and complete 10 floors. The floors feature random challenges and competitions you have to complete with other players, and sometimes face off against them. Your goal isn’t to complete and be the winner of these games, but to survive any of the disasters that might be out to taking you out. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete The Hunt quest while playing in Roblox‘s Regretevator.

How to complete Regretevator Hunt quest in Roblox

The goal you need to follow is to complete at least 10 floors in Regretevator. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you load into the Regretevator server, you can explore the central area or enter the quick play mode. Both options are fine, but quick play is the better choice if you want to focus on getting The Hunt token for this game. For anyone working with other players or friends, going into the central area is a good way to team up together and jump into the game. Regretevator, as advertised by the creators, is a better game to play alongside friends. You need to work together.

When you’re in the elevator, you won’t know what game mode you’re about to receive before the doors open. It could be one where you have to color the entire room, run over tiles to have them match yours, or race against other players to have the most tiles. Different game modes include delivering pizzas, avoiding disasters, or completing an obstacle course. These are randomized, and because you’re only trying to survive at least 10 floors, you don’t have to worry about the more special ones.

You receive a simple breakdown of the various rules and goals of a game before the beginning of every match. However, not everything is explained to you about the hazards you and the other players will face.

When the doors open, everyone pours into the room and must complete the objective without dying. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Given my experience playing Regretevator, the hazards are the most difficult obstacles you have to overcome. They appear randomly. One of the game modes I was playing had a pillar of light zap me, which eliminated me from the match. I then returned to the main lobby, and had to start over, working my way up through the elevator again to get that 10 floor streak.

You can follow along with how many floors you’ve completed on the bottom right of your screen. There’s a number that shows how many you’ve done for your current run. There’s no good way to prepare you for what you’re about to endure, as the floors don’t have a distinct order. Instead, you’ll need to prepare to deal with any challenge you’ll face when exploring, from destroying a party room to jumping to the top of a building before concrete fills the bottom, taking out everyone who doesn’t reach the top.

The token becomes available when you’ve completed at least 10 floors in Regretevator. There’s a blend of teamwork and competition in this Roblox game, but expect to return to the main area several times and have to start back at the bottom. These challenges are not easy, and you have to be quick to adapt to them. The more you play, the more chances you have of succeeding.

