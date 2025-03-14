How to complete The Hunt quest in Rivals Roblox

It’s time to put your FPS skills to the test in Roblox, because $1 million is on the line and you need to finish every quest you can for badges and tokens.

Rivals is one of the games included in The Hunt Mega Edition this year, and it’s built for classic one-vs-one and two-vs-two duels, so other first-person shooter games like Halo or Call of Duty will have been good practice for this very moment. You have to pick up some eliminations in the FPS game mode, so get ready to sweat it out a little bit.

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to complete the Rivals quest in Roblox: The Hunt Mega Edition.

How to complete Roblox: The Hunt quest in Rivals

Your journey begins here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Access the Trainee Terminal.

Turn around and look to find this Trainee Terminal behind you after you spawn. Interact with it and a chicken will drop out of the sky. Get ready to cluck it up.

Talk to the Chicken.

This chicken is the key to everything. You must talk to the chicken to get the quest that you must complete for The Hunt in Rivals, so listen to what he has to say and get ready play.

You got it, Mr. Chicken. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Complete a 1v1.

Play a one-vs-one match; it does not matter if you win or lose. Select “Take me to 1v1” when you talk to the chicken to play one-vs-one mode. Finish the game, win or lose, and you will be done with this part of the quest.

Get 5 kills in 2v2.

When you’re back at the chicken, select “Take me to 2v2” and play two-vs-two mode. Pick up five kills on enemy players in two-vs-two mode, no matter how many games it takes. Wins or losses do not matter here either, but it’s great for style points. It’s easier to do if you have a friend to play with, but if not, the game will automatically matchmake one for you.

Oh yeah. Got the W. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Return to the chicken.

Once you have completed both tasks, you can return to talk to the chicken one final time to complete the quest and grab your badge. After completing the quest and getting the badge, you’re done with Rivals for now, so check out our full list of badges to get whatever else you are missing.

