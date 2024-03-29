When it comes to your survival in a zombie-infested world, you need all the help you can get. Zombie Battle Tycoon allows you to build up a massive inventory of weapons and other equipment so that you and possibly a group of people can survive hordes of zombies. In order to help you acquire more weapons and equipment, you will need access to Cash, which is the currency that Zombie Battle Tycoon uses.

While you can gather Cash from simply grinding the game, there is a much easier way to acquire it. This is through in-game codes, which are sent out by the developers at various times throughout the year. Usually, a new month will introduce new codes. If you’re trying to see what codes are available for Zombie Battle Tycoon this month, then keep reading below.

All working Zombie Battle Tycoon codes

These codes have been confirmed to work, but they could expire soon, so redeem them while you still can. We will list each of the working codes below followed by what reward you will get.

HALLOWEEN — Redeem for 100k Cash (New)

— Redeem for 100k Cash HIDDEN — Redeem for 50k Cash (New)

— Redeem for 50k Cash jet — Redeem to get 50k Cash (New)

— Redeem to get 50k Cash plane — Redeem to get 50k Cash (New)

— Redeem to get 50k Cash nuke — Redeem to get 50k Cash (New)

— Redeem to get 50k Cash Crash — Redeem to get 50k Cash

In order to redeem any one of these codes or future codes, then all you need to do is launch Zombie Battle Tycoon, head to the main menu page, and then click the Twitter icon on the left-hand side of the screen. Here, you will be prompted to enter a code in the box. Once you have copied your code into the box, click “Confirm,” and you will receive whatever reward you redeemed.

