Tongue Battles codes (April 2024)

In Tongue Battles, your deadly tongue will destroy everything on the map. Kill people with your licks or throw them into the lava to win Coins. Buy funky accessories to make your avatar look stylish while you lick your enemies away!

You can also use Tongue Battles codes from this article to unlock freebies. Claim free Coins and open that accessories chest to get the items you desire. If you want to get more goodies in another battle-themed Roblox game, check out our list of Card Battles codes to get more freebies!

All Tongue Battles codes list

Active Tongue Battles codes

like100k —Redeem for 200 Coins

—Redeem for 200 Coins capture —Redeem for 300 Coins

—Redeem for 300 Coins tongue —Redeem for 200 Coins

—Redeem for 200 Coins lava —Redeem for 200 Coins

—Redeem for 200 Coins like30k—Redeem for 200 Coins

Expired Tongue Battles codes show more tb

l500

l2k show less

How to redeem codes in Tongue Battles

You can redeem codes in Tongue Battles by using our tutorial below:

Press Claim and get your rewards. | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Open Tongue Battles in Roblox. Press the cogwheel icon on the left to open the settings window. Type the code into the Gift Code text field. Click Claim and get the reward!

How to get more Tongue Battles codes

We add all the latest Tongue Battles codes to our list, so you can find them here easily. Bookmark this page and open it anytime you want to check for new drops. However, you can also find codes on social media if you wish to look for them yourself. The links for the game’s official accounts are below:

Why are my Tongue Battles codes not working?

Typos are a common issue when redeeming Tongue Battles codes. Double-check codes for any spelling mistakes and use the copy/paste option to ensure that you properly input codes in the future. If you’re still facing difficulties, you’ve encountered the second most common problem—expired codes. Contact us if you find any that no longer work, and we will look into it.

Other ways to get free rewards in Tongue Battles

You can obtain rewards by redeeming Tongue Battles codes and then find some more in-game. On the left side of your screen, you’ll find the daily rewards tab containing free goodies you can claim every few minutes. In the lobby, you can find the group rewards chest, which you can access once you join the official Roblox group (linked above). Remember also to visit the AFK Farm to collect free Coins by staying idle.

What is Tongue Battles?

Tongue Battles is a hilarious Roblox combat game in which you battle players by using your tongue. The key is to survive each match and knock out as many people as you can to get Coins. You can use the currency you earn to buy cosmetics for your avatar and look mega cool while you defeat everyone on the server.

