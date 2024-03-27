Base Battles codes (March 2024)

Pull out the big guns and hop into a tank because it’s time to fight for your base in the intense PvP experience that is Base Battles. If your enemy’s wiping the floor with you, these Base Battles codes can help you get the upper hand.

If the gun or vehicle of your choice is out of reach, you can get it using Base Battles codes. Grab the free Tokens you need and purchase whatever catches your eye. If you’re looking for codes for a Roblox title where you fight a different kind of battle, check out our Card Battles codes and grab all the freebies for that game as well.

All Base Battles codes list

Active Base Battles codes

winterbreak —Redeem for 100k Tokens

—Redeem for 100k Tokens FREEMONEY —Redeem for 10k Tokens

—Redeem for 10k Tokens Rainster—Redeem for the Rainster weapon skin

Expired Base Battles codes

How to redeem Base Battles codes

Redeeming Base Battles codes requires several steps—check out our tutorial below:

Click here to redeem Base Battles codes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Run Base Battles in Roblox. Click the Twitter bird icon while in the lobby. Input a code into the Enter a code field. Click Redeem to grab your freebies!

How to get more Base Battles codes

The best place to find all the Base Battles codes in one spot is our article—bookmark the page and come back regularly, as we’re always on top of the latest drops!

If you want to look for codes on your own, check out the developer’s social media, including the Base Battles Discord server, the official X profile (@BaseBattlesRB), and the Base Battles by Voldex Roblox Group.

Why are my Base Battles codes not working?

The most common reason your Base Battles codes won’t give you any rewards is that you’ve made a typo. Codes are case-sensitive, so you should avoid entering them manually. Use the reliable copy-and-paste method and get them directly from our article.

If the codes still won’t work, it’s because they’ve expired. The developer doesn’t usually announce the expiration dates for their codes, so let us know if you come across any that no longer work, and we’ll update our lists accordingly.

Other ways to get free rewards in Base Battles

When you’re done redeeming all the Base Battles codes, there are other ways to grab freebies. These include Daily Login Bonus rewards and a Lucky Wheel you can spin every 24 hours to get Tokens, weapons, vehicles, and more. You can also join the developer’s Roblox group we’ve linked above to grab special rewards.

What is Base Battles?

Base Battles is a fast-paced PvP Roblox shooter where your mission is to conquer the other team’s base before they break into yours. You’ve got an arsenal of weapons and a variety of vehicles at your disposal. Defend your base or join the offensive team and rush at the enemy to claim your victory. Earn Tokens so you can purchase better weapons, vehicles, and equipment.

If you’re looking for freebies in other popular Roblox titles, check out our Roblox Codes section and grab all the freebies you can. If you like PvP shooting games, we recommend checking out our article on Counter Blox codes, but feel free to browse on your own!

