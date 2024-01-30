Counter Blox codes (February 2024)

Counter Blox is an exciting Roblox experience for the fans of shooter games. Once I got in the zone, my kill streak kept growing. It’s also fun to choose teams as you’ll get mini-tasks to accomplish with your group, but the primary mission is to shoot and win.

You can double the fun by redeeming Counter Blox codes. Boost your character with free items, but don’t wait too long, as they might disappear in the blink of an eye! If you want a similar experience when you get tired of Counter Blox, check out our list of Fortblox codes to claim a ton of goodies in another shooter game!

All Counter Blox codes list

There are currently no active Counter Blox codes.

Expired Counter Blox codes

How to redeem codes in Counter Blox

To redeem codes in Counter Blox, follow the step-by-step tutorial below:

Click the check mark to claim your reward | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Open Counter Blox in Roblox. Go into the Codes tab when on the starting screen. Type the code in the text box. Click the check mark and claim your goodies.

How to get more Counter Blox codes

Join the ROLVe Discord Server and follow the developer’s X account (@ROLVeStuff) to hunt for new Counter Blox codes. A lot of time will be lost on checking all the messages and posts on both platforms, so we propose an alternative. Save our article and return to it occasionally to check for new code drops.

Why are my Counter Blox codes not working?

Be cautious of mistyping Counter Blox codes. Instead of scanning every letter, copy/paste the code you want to use into the redemption box. The code should work now unless it has expired. Contact us if you find one that is no longer working, and we will investigate.

Other ways to get free rewards in Counter Blox

For now, you can only get free goodies by redeeming Counter Blox codes. Therefore, keep practicing your shooting skills and score points to obtain loot. Otherwise, you can keep an eye on social media in case the developer decides to host giveaways and fan contests.

What is Counter Blox?

Counter Blox is a fast-paced Roblox shooter game where you join a team and eliminate enemy players. This game is a 5v5 experience with different game modes to try. The main objective is to eliminate your opponents and score points to bring your group to victory and buy better items for your next loadout.

