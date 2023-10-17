Blade Ball Codes (October 2023)

Get the latest Blade Ball codes and redeem them for free rewards as soon as possible!

Have you ever wished for special abilities while playing dodgeball? Maybe something like using telekinesis to manipulate the ball’s path or a super-jump to skip over those extra-fast throws? I was excited to discover Blade Ball on Roblox, where I can use many similar skills to win my dodgeball matches. My favorite trick is to wait for the ball to rush my way and swap my place with one of the other players at the last second.

Becoming an expert in this game takes practice, but with Blade Ball codes, everything becomes easier. I got a load of Coins and a unique sword skin that made my games more fun, as I was able to hit the ball with a yummy-looking pumpkin pie weapon.

If you want to try other Roblox games, check out our Roblox Sling codes list. The freebies in that game are just waiting for you to redeem them.

All Blade Ball Codes List

Blade Ball Codes (Working)

HALLOWEEN—Redeem for a Unique Sword Skin

Blade Ball Codes (Expired)

RRRANKEDDD

WEEK4

SORRY4DELAY

UPDATETHREE

1MLIKES

HOTDOG10K

10KFOLLOWERZ

500K

200KLIKES

FORTUNE

50000LIKES

ThxForSupport

1000LIKES

5000LIKES

10000LIKES

SITDOWN

How to redeem codes in Blade Ball

Following the instructions below, you will redeem your Blade Ball codes in just a few clicks:

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Launch Blade Ball in Roblox. Tap on Extra at the top of the screen. Pick Codes from the drop-down menu. Type the code into the Redeem Code text box. Click on the checkmark to claim your prize!

How can you get more Blade Ball codes?

The game developers typically publish the latest codes on their X account (@Blade_Ball) or the official Blade Ball Discord. They also have a YouTube channel (@Blade-Ball) where they might post codes in the future as well. Searching for codes by yourself can be time-consuming, so the best way to get new Blade Ball codes is to bookmark this article and check it occasionally, as we will add new codes when they become available.

Why are my Blade Ball codes not working?

Codes often expire quickly, so they are probably no longer valid if they aren’t working. If so, please notify us so we can remove them from our active codes list. Additionally, make sure you type the code exactly as you see it above because they are case-sensitive and won’t work if entered incorrectly.

How to get more rewards in Blade Ball

Like the game on Roblox and join Wiggity Roblox Group to receive a free Chest filled with coins. You can win free goodies in Blade Ball simply by playing the game and redeeming Playtime Awards in the Extra menu. When you spin the wheel in the lobby, you can win coins, skins, and other prizes. However, you can only use one free spin each day. You can also complete three Daily Quests for more free gifts. Playing the game, you will complete the tasks in no time, and clicking the Quests button on the left side of the screen will show you how far you’ve come.

What is Blade Ball?

Blade Ball is a popular Roblox game played on many different maps. Typically, the game is played free-for-all or involves several teams throwing balls at one another while attempting to avoid incoming balls. You can try to avoid balls thrown your way or use special abilities, weapons, and combos to survive and remain the last person standing on the field!

If you need more codes for your other favorite Roblox games, take a peek at our Roblox Codes section for more freebies in all your favorite titles!

About the author