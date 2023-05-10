Sling is a Roblox game that is inspired by one of the first video games ever created, Breakout. In it, players will attempt to use balls to hit boxes that are lying around them. The player’s character will accumulate more and more balls behind them and have to implement some strategy when it comes to hitting the right boxes on the field. While you can succeed in Sling by using strategy, your life would be much easier if you use some free codes for the game.

Like most other Roblox games, Sling utilizes free codes that offer rewards for players. These rewards mainly contain varying amounts of Luck, which allows players to gain better rewards from the boxes they hit in-game. If you want to see all of the active codes in Roblox Sling, keep reading below.

Roblox Sling codes (May 2023)

All of the codes below have been confirmed to work as of early May 2023.

YAYSERIALS — 10 minutes of 2X Luck

— 10 minutes of 2X Luck TOTHEMOON — 10 minutes of 2X Luck

— 10 minutes of 2X Luck MONEYPLS — 10 minutes of 2X Luck

— 10 minutes of 2X Luck discord.gg/simulators — 10 minutes of 2X Luck

To redeem any one of the above codes in Sling, all you have to do is launch the game on Roblox. From the game’s main menu screen, you can click the “Codes” box to open up a text box. Here, you can enter any active code and then press “Submit.” The reward associated with that specific code will then be added to your account.