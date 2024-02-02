Card Battles codes (February 2024)

After brawling in every Roblox fighting game under the sun, I had to try something different. Earning a black belt in a card duel sounded like a fun novelty, so Card Battles grabbed my attention immediately. The simple gameplay turned out to be surprisingly addictive!

Recommended Videos

However, it’s hard dealing with seasoned players flaunting their impressive decks. With a bit of help from Card Battles codes, I earned a lot of Gems that let me curate my collection to my tastes. Unsurprisingly, releasing Cthulhu onto your opponents made the game feel even more satisfying. And, if you want to get more elemental powers in another title, check out the RoBending codes.

All Card Battles codes list

Card Battles codes (Working)

moregems —Redeem for 700 Gems

—Redeem for 700 Gems chefs —Redeem for 900 Gems

—Redeem for 900 Gems jimmy6000 —Redeem for 45 XP

—Redeem for 45 XP welcome—Redeem for 400 Gems

Card Battles codes (Expired)

There are currently no expired Card Battles codes.

How to redeem codes in Card Battles

To redeem Card Battles codes, follow the instructions below:

Click these buttons to redeem your code | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Launch Card Battles in Roblox. Click the Settings button on the right side of the screen. Press the Codes button. Enter a code into the text box. Click Redeem to claim your rewards.

How to get more Card Battles codes?

If you want to get all the Card Battles codes as fast as possible, consider bookmarking this article. We’re searching for new free rewards constantly, so visit now and then to grab all the available free rewards.

Scouring through social media tends to get time-consuming, but if you still prefer hunting for codes, you can browse the following accounts:

Why are my Card Battles codes not working?

Often, the issue can be solved by double-checking your spelling and correcting the typos. All Card Battles codes are case-sensitive and need to be entered in the same way they appear on the list. In case a spelling error didn’t cause the problem, your desired code is no longer redeemable. If you notice an expired code listed above, report the issue to us so we can investigate the matter.

Other ways to get free rewards in Card Battles

The fun doesn’t have to end when you redeem all the Card Battles codes. For more easy free Gems, you can pick up the daily rewards and visit the AFK mode in the lobby. If you’d like to claim additional free 2000 Gems and a special card, like and join the Chefs Games Roblox group. For a more active way of earning more rewards, you can complete the quests.

What is Card Battles?

Card Battles is a unique Roblox fighting experience where you have to rely on your wits instead of strength to best your opponents. The goal is to predict your enemy’s next move and play your cards wisely. Winning a round will reward you with Gems, which can be used to buy new packs and upgrade the deck. Earn Experience and try to complete the journey to obtain the legendary black belt.

If you want to master the powers of the elements in another Roblox multiplayer game, grab more free rewards by checking out the Nightmare Elemental codes. After you do so, jump into our Roblox Codes section to discover even more valuable freebies for other popular titles.