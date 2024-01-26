Roblox Neighbors codes (January 2024)

I’ve met some fantastic people in Neighbors. Most of my conversations were interesting, and it was fun to get to know people from different countries. And for each moment spent in-game, I earned credits to customize my character and get cool decorations and titles.

All Roblox Neighbors codes list

There are currently no active Neighbors codes.

Expired Roblox Neighbors codes

How to redeem codes in Roblox Neighbors

To get your hands on freebies in Neighbors, follow the instructions below:

Click Submit to claim your gifts | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Open Neighbors in Roblox. Click on the cogwheel icon in the lower-right corner of your screen. Go into the Promo codes tab. Type the code into the text field. Click Submit and claim your gift!

How to get more Roblox Neighbors codes

We hunt Neighbors codes daily and update our lists regularly, so bookmarking this page and returning to it from time to time would be the best option to grab all new freebies.

Why are my Roblox Neighbors codes not working?

Check your spelling when manually inputting Neighbors codes because a typo might have slipped in. Steer clear of mistakes by copying/pasting the code you’re trying to use directly into the text field in the game. This won’t guarantee that the code will work because some may expire by the time you get to them. Sadly, codes stop working with time, so if you discover an outdated code in the wrong section of this article, let us know, and we will update our guide.

Other ways to get free rewards in Roblox Neighbors

You can get freebies by redeeming Neighbors codes and using two other features in the game. You can grab free credits in daily rewards, with 90 being the total after entering the server for six days in a row. The game also lets you stack up credits by playing, so the longer you stay, the more you’ll get.

What is Roblox Neighbors?

Neighbors is a Roblox social experience that allows players to connect and communicate. You can match with another random player and voice-chat or use messages. If you don’t enjoy spending time with someone, you can skip them and meet a new friend.

