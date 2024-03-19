Boxing Beta codes (March 2024)

Every hit counts, but so does every fail. Give your all in Boxing Beta, become a champion, and train and challenge other players, but watch your stamina! If you need to earn Cash and Gems faster, we have a solution for you.



Yes, you’re right—we’re talking about Boxing Beta codes. Since it’s hard to earn additional Cash and buy various merch after every match, they will help you get to your favorite gloves in seconds. Make sure to grab them as soon as you see them because they won’t last forever. And if you’re interested in a similar title with many freebies, visit our list of Boxing Star Simulator codes.

All Boxing Beta codes list

Active Boxing Beta codes

PRIVATESERVER —Redeem for 550 Cash (New)

—Redeem for 550 Cash combatupdate —Redeem for 100 Cash

—Redeem for 100 Cash OCTAGON—Redeem for 250 Cash

How to redeem codes in Boxing Beta

Redeeming Boxing Beta codes is a simple process. Follow our detailed instructions below to grab freebies right away:

Click this button to redeem your code | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Launch Boxing Beta in Roblox. Select the CODES tab on the left side of the screen. Insert a code in the ENTER CODE pop-up text box. Hit the Redeem button to claim your freebies.

How to get more Boxing Beta codes

The best way to get Boxing Beta codes is to bookmark this article (CTRL+D) and check back occasionally, as we do everything in our power to find new drops and put them here for easy access.

On the other hand, if you want to learn more about tips and tricks and the latest updates, feel free to check the developer’s social media channels:

Why are my Boxing Beta codes not working?

Always double-check your spelling when entering Boxing Beta codes, as they usually combine letters, numbers, and special symbols that are hard to distinguish. That’s why we recommend copying the code you want to use from our list and pasting it straight into the game to prevent typos. Also, there is a chance that you run into an expired code from time to time. If that happens, notify us, and we will investigate the matter.

Other ways to get free rewards in Boxing Beta

Aside from redeeming Boxing Beta codes, the best way to earn extra freebies is to keep fighting because there are no daily login or group rewards. However, for potential goodies that you can get via special events and giveaways, check the developer’s social media channels (linked above), as they tend to organize them quite often.

What is Boxing Beta?

Boxing Beta is a Roblox fighting simulation game where you must become stronger at the gym as you train with weights or by punching the bag before entering a ring and challenging someone on the server. Train hard, prepare for the upcoming challenges, and earn Cash and Gems to buy different gloves and other interesting cosmetics in this engaging experience.

