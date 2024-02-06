Lawn Mowing Simulator codes (February 2024)

Lawn Mowing Simulator makes cutting grass much less boring since it allows you to earn a bunch of money and unlock new areas. An added advantage are the adorable pets you can adopt and let them help you keep your garden neat more easily.

The quickest way to get unique pets and increase your grass-cutting rates to earn even more money is by redeeming the Lawn Mowing Simulator codes listed below. These codes expire after some time, so act quickly and grab the freebies before that happens!

All Lawn Mowing Simulator codes list

Lawn Mowing Simulator codes (working)

daisytime —Redeem for Daisy the Florist

—Redeem for Daisy the Florist cybertime —Redeem for Cyber Slime

—Redeem for Cyber Slime flowerpower —Redeem for Sunflower

—Redeem for Sunflower heartday —Redeem for King of Hearts Slime

—Redeem for King of Hearts Slime partyslime —Redeem for Party Slime

—Redeem for Party Slime ty4favs450k —Redeem for 450k Favorites Slime

—Redeem for 450k Favorites Slime manylikes275k —Redeem for 275k Favorites Slime

—Redeem for 275k Favorites Slime superfavorites —Redeem for 525k Favorites Slime

—Redeem for 525k Favorites Slime tweetybird2020 —Redeem for Blue Bird Mount

—Redeem for Blue Bird Mount epicfavorites —Redeem for 350k Favorites Slime

—Redeem for 350k Favorites Slime Manyplays40m —Redeem for 40m Visitors Slime

—Redeem for 40m Visitors Slime HAPPYHALLOWEEN —Redeem for Pumpkin

—Redeem for Pumpkin jimboishere —Redeem for Jimbo the Farmer

—Redeem for Jimbo the Farmer manylikes250k —Redeem for 250k Favorites Slime

—Redeem for 250k Favorites Slime 300kfavslimers —Redeem for 300k Favorites Slime

—Redeem for 300k Favorites Slime ty4favs500k —Redeem for 500k Favorites Slime

—Redeem for 500k Favorites Slime Wowlikes200k —Redeem for 200k Liked Slime

—Redeem for 200k Liked Slime thankuslimers1m —Redeem for Members Slime

—Redeem for Members Slime pinky—Redeem for Pink Slime

Lawn Mowing Simulator codes (expired) show more lotsofvisits30m

ilikeslimes150k

somanyfavs show less

How to redeem codes in Lawn Mowing Simulator

To redeem Lawn Mowing Simulator codes easily, follow the instructions below.

Click here to claim freebies. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Open Lawn Mowing Simulator on Roblox. Click the blue CODES button on the right side of your screen. Input an active code into the text box. Click on the ENTER button to receive your reward.

How to get more Lawn Mowing Simulator codes

To always get a neatly compiled list of all the active Lawn Mowing Simulator codes, save our article. We update the list whenever the new codes are dropped, so visit the page often to check for news. A more time-consuming option is to check all the official sources, including the Pink Slime Studios Roblox group, Pink Slime Studios Discord server, and the studio’s X account (@PinkSlimeStudio).

Why are my Lawn Mowing Simulator codes not working?

Errors in spelling will stop you from obtaining the goodies when redeeming Lawn Mowing Simulator codes, so your first step should be checking for typos. The best and fastest way to ensure there are no spelling mistakes and that you use the right case is by copying the codes and pasting them into the text box. Also, keep in mind that codes expire eventually, so be quick and try to redeem them as soon as possible.

Other ways to get free rewards in Lawn Mowing Simulator

Lawn Mowing Simulator codes provide the best freebies, but they aren’t the only way to get rewards. You can also earn money and get Pets, a login bonus, and other rewards by:

Joining the Roblox group linked above.

Visiting the wheat farm every few minutes to collect the harvest money .

every few minutes to collect the . Claiming a login bonus every 12 hours.

What is Lawn Mowing Simulator?

In Lawn Mowing Simulator, you earn money by cutting grass. The more money you earn, the better mowing equipment you can purchase, and the faster your mowing will be. You can even unlock various pets that will help you by making you more efficient. Once you cut enough grass, you’ll be able to unlock other islands and areas to explore and repeat the process all over again.

If you want to try a different type of Roblox simulator, check out our Don't Move codes article to get Still Points, and if you're interested in other popular games, visit our Roblox codes section to find codes and obtain helpful freebies.