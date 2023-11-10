RetroStudio codes (November 2023)

Feeling nostalgic and missing the good old Roblox days? RetroStudio is for you! In this experience, you get to enjoy the Roblox classics and put your coding skills to the test by creating your own game. Redeeming the codes below will give you enough resources to get you started.

RetroStudio codes will give you a good amount of RetroBux that you can use to purchase assets you wish to put in your game. Besides the RetroBux, you can also obtain various cosmetic items that will help you customize your avatar. To enjoy more Roblox minigames and retro designs, check out our Epic Minigames codes article and discover how to get freebies in that experience as well.

All RetroStudio codes list

RetroStudio codes (Working)

ARealPromocode —Redeem for 500 RetroBux (New)

—Redeem for 500 RetroBux 366 —Redeem for 366 RetroBux (New)

—Redeem for 366 RetroBux RobloxBack —Redeem for 500 RetroBux (New)

—Redeem for 500 RetroBux DracMask —Redeem for 500 RetroBux

—Redeem for 500 RetroBux RetrostudioSummer2023 —Redeem for a free item

—Redeem for a free item Enter code here!—Redeem for a surprise from the developer

RetroStudio codes (Expired)

HugeW —Redeem for 1250 Retrobux

—Redeem for 1250 Retrobux BigUpdate —Redeem for 1000 Retrobux

—Redeem for 1000 Retrobux 1000000 —Redeem for 1000000 Retrobux

—Redeem for 1000000 Retrobux CaSe – SenSiTive —Redeem code for 250 Retrobux

—Redeem code for 250 Retrobux roblox —Redeem code for something funny to happen

—Redeem code for something funny to happen July4th2023 —Redeem for 499 Retrobux

—Redeem for 499 Retrobux corrupt —Redeem for free rewards

—Redeem for free rewards WinterWarm —Redeem for 250 Retrobux

—Redeem for 250 Retrobux yougottrolled —Redeem for 1000 Retrobux and Hai Guize face

—Redeem for 1000 Retrobux and Hai Guize face RealPromoCode —Redeem for 500 Retrobux

—Redeem for 500 Retrobux patience —Redeem for 1k Retrobux

—Redeem for 1k Retrobux Ti2kTo2k —Redeem for RetroBux

—Redeem for RetroBux BlameLordUnderHallow —Redeem for 1k RetroBux

—Redeem for 1k RetroBux Vexture —Redeem for 500 Retrobux

—Redeem for 500 Retrobux 70Group —Redeem for 1k Retrobux

—Redeem for 1k Retrobux RetrostudioSummer —Redeem for 250 Retrobux (Enter code with Lobby Music enabled for a cool effect!)

—Redeem for 250 Retrobux (Enter code with Lobby Music enabled for a cool effect!) July1st2022 —Redeem for 350 Retrobux and a Top Hat

—Redeem for 350 Retrobux and a Top Hat July4th2022 —Redeem for a Chicken Hat and 150 Retrobux

—Redeem for a Chicken Hat and 150 Retrobux Easter2022 —Redeem for 500 Retrobux

—Redeem for 500 Retrobux TweetTweet —Redeem code for 1000 Retrobux

—Redeem code for 1000 Retrobux 30K Group —Redeem for 500 Retrobux and Retro Madness

—Redeem for 500 Retrobux and Retro Madness FakeCodeThatGivesYouNoRetrobux —Redeem code for 500 Retrobux

—Redeem code for 500 Retrobux FreeRetrobuxReal —Redeem code for 250 Retrobux

—Redeem code for 250 Retrobux RetroAd1 —Redeem code for 250 Retrobux

—Redeem code for 250 Retrobux First3verCode—Redeem code for 250 Retrobux

How to redeem RetroStudio codes

To redeem RetroStudio codes, follow the steps below:

Click here to redeem your code | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Start RetroStudio in Roblox. Click the Promo Codes button. Type in the code into the text box. Click the Enter Code button and enjoy your goodies!

How can you get more RetroStudio codes?

You can find all RetroStudio codes by joining the official Retro Dev Discord server. You can also follow the developer’s X account (@PlayRetroblox) to find codes and other information regarding the game.

To avoid spending hours going through all those messages and posts, you should consider bookmarking this article and visiting it every now and then to check whether we added new codes. By doing daily research, we ensure our lists are always updated.

Why are my RetroStudio codes not working?

RetroStudio codes are case-sensitive, which means that you won’t be able to redeem codes unless they’re entered exactly as they appear on our list. To avoid making spelling errors, consider copy-pasting the codes from our article into this Roblox game directly.

If you’re sure your spelling is free of typos, but you still can’t obtain freebies, the code you wish to redeem might no longer be active. Codes expire after some time, but developers usually don’t announce when the codes will become inactive. If you don’t want to miss out on certain goodies, redeem the codes before they expire. In case you find an inactive code on our list, inform us in the comments, and we will investigate.

Other ways to get free rewards in RetroStudio

Besides redeeming RetroStudio codes, there’s not much else you can do to obtain free goodies. Try keeping an eye on the Retro Dev Discord server (linked above) for potential giveaways or special events where you could participate and earn rewards.

What is RetroStudio?

RetroStudio is a collection of Roblox minigames inspired by the classics from the platform’s early days (from early 2009 to mid-2015). You get to enjoy classics such as Car Destruction System, RetroBlox City, and many more. Another fun feature is the possibility to create your own game inspired by these retro experiences. Claim codes to get RetroBux and purchase assets for your own Roblox classics!

Whether you wish to enjoy retro or modern Roblox games, check out our Roblox Codes section to discover all the latest codes and redeem them for cool freebies!