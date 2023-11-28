Tower Defense X codes (November 2023)

I love the challenge of tactical Roblox experiences, so if you’re also a fan of these games, you should check out this title. To defeat relentless mobs and protect your base more efficiently, you’ll need resources, and Tower Defense X codes provide just that!

Redeem Tower Defense X codes to obtain enough Cash to upgrade your existing towers or buy new ones so you can ensure your base is indestructible. You could even get cool skins that will allow you to customize your units. Just make sure to claim all those freebies before the codes expire! For a funnier take on the standard tower defense formula, check out our Skibi Defense codes article and get freebies that will help you beat the mighty toilets!

All Tower Defense X codes list

Tower Defense X codes (Working)

Cost efficiency—Redeem for Cash (Only in new servers) (New)

Tower Defense X codes (Expired)

johnroblox2 —Redeem for 350 Cash (New)

—Redeem for 350 Cash johnroblox3 —Redeem for 350 Cash (New)

—Redeem for 350 Cash johnroblox—Redeem for 350 Cash

How to redeem codes in Tower Defense X

To redeem Tower Defense X codes, do the following:

Click this button to redeem your code | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Start Tower Defense X in Roblox. Click on the megaphone button on the right side of your screen. Type in the code into the text box. Press Enter to claim your free rewards.

How can you get more Tower Defense X codes?

You can find Tower Defense X codes by following the game’s X account (@TowerDefenseX) or joining the official Tower Defense X Discord server. It can be confusing to navigate all the messages and posts, though, so you might spend hours looking for codes.

The best way to avoid wasting so much time is to bookmark our article. Consider coming back to read the article occasionally since we look for new codes every day to ensure our list is up-to-date.

Why are my Tower Defense X codes not working?

If you’re trying to redeem Tower Defense X codes but are experiencing issues, make sure to check your spelling, especially if you’re entering the codes manually. Making a typo can happen to anyone, especially when the codes are lengthy. To ensure you don’t make any spelling errors, copy and paste the codes from our list into the game.

Keep in mind that codes don’t stay active forever, so another reason why you might not be able to claim freebies is that the code you’re trying to redeem has expired. Make sure you redeem the codes before this happens so you don’t miss the opportunity to get useful goodies. Have you found an expired code on our Working list? Inform us about it so we can investigate some more.

Other ways to get free rewards in Tower Defense X

Other than relying on Tower Defense X codes, you can also obtain free rewards in a few other ways. You can claim Cash and XP by launching the game daily (the rewards get better every day).

You will also receive 50 Cash and 100 XP when you start the game for the first time. Finally, clearing the quests from the Achievements tab will give you free valuable resources as well.

What is Tower Defense X?

Tower Defense X is, as the name implies, a tower defense Roblox experience where your main goal is to protect your base from hordes of powerful foes by strategically placing towers. You can choose an easy, intermediate, or hard mode. Whichever difficulty you pick, you’ll have to earn Cash to purchase new units or upgrade the existing ones so that you can fend off even the strongest of enemies. Redeeming the codes above can help you get a head start!

Check out more of our articles in the Roblox Codes section to get access to codes for many other popular Roblox titles and claim freebies effortlessly!