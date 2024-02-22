Category:
How to make Race in Infinite Craft

A lengthy process
Feb 22, 2024
An image of the Race recipe from Infinite Craft
Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Race is an interesting concept in Infinite Craft, as it relates to both meanings, one being a categorization of humans and the other being a competition of sorts. Because of this double meaning, it can be tricky to know where to start when it comes to crafting Race.

With this in mind, we are going to be looking at how to create Race in Infinite Craft.

How to craft Race in Infinite Craft

Race main ingredients 

An image of the Race recipe from Infinite Craft
Merge Chariot with Driver to get Race. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The recipe for Race is Chariot and Driver, though it will take a fair amount of combinations to get these. As mentioned, Human and Car are the items you will already need to create Race, so let’s take a quick look at how to get them. 

Human recipe

To create a Human, you need to make Adam and Eve and put them together. We have guides on how to create Adam and Eve, so check them out to see how to get Humans. 

Car recipe 

An image of the ingredients needed to make a Car and how to make them in Infinite Craft
There are various ingredients needed to make a Car. Screenshot by Dot Esports.
An image of the ingredients needed to make a Car and how to make them in Infinite Craft
An image of the ingredients needed to make a Car and how to make them in Infinite Craft
To create a car, combine Engine with Energy. These are both items that take a few combinations to create. Here is a breakdown of the engine crafting process:

  • Water and Earth = Plant
  • Plant and Plant = Tree
  • Tree and Tree = Forest
  • Tree and Forest = Wood
  • Tree and Wood = Paper
  • Paper and Wind = Kite
  • Fire and Water = Steam
  • Steam and Kite = Engine
An image of how to make Energy and a Car in Infinite Craft
Once you have Energy and an Engine, you can craft a Car. Screenshot by Dot Esports.
An image of how to make Energy and a Car in Infinite Craft
An image of how to make Energy and a Car in Infinite Craft
Energy is made by merging Fire with Windmill, and the two main ingredients to achieve that combination are Electricity and Sun. You can see how to make Sun and Electricity in the images above.

To craft your Car, take Energy and pair it with the Engine you made. Combine the Car with a Human to create a Driver, as you will need a Driver along with a Car to create Race. 

Race recipe

The recipe to create Race in Infinite Craft
Once you have everything ready, you will be able to make Race. Screenshot by Dot Esports.
The recipe to create Race in Infinite Craft
The recipe to create Race in Infinite Craft
Now you have your Human, your Car, and your Driver, you are ready to craft Race. Here is the recipe to do so.

  • Earth and Fire = Lava
  • Water and Lava = Stone
  • Lava and Stone = Obsidian
  • Earth and Obsidian = Diamond
  • Stone and Diamond = Jewel
  • Water and Jewel = Pearl
  • Diamond and Pearl = Necklace
  • Necklace and Necklace = Chain
  • Human and Chain = Slave
  • Car and Slave = Chariot
  • Human and Car = Driver
  • Driver and Chariot = Race

So there you have everything you need to know about how to create Race in Infinite Craft. Make sure to check out our crafting and recipe guide for more fun things to make in the game. 

Read Article How to make Phoenix in Infinite Craft
Related elements to Phoenix in Infinite Craft.
Category:
General
General
How to make Phoenix in Infinite Craft
Nádia Linhares Nádia Linhares Feb 22, 2024
Read Article How to make Wine in Infinite Craft
Image of Wine in Infinite Craft
Category:
General
General
How to make Wine in Infinite Craft
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Feb 22, 2024
Read Article How to make Rainbow in Infinite Craft
A Rainbow made out of Rainbow in Infinite Craft.
Category:
General
General
How to make Rainbow in Infinite Craft
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Feb 22, 2024
Read Article How to make City in Infinite Craft
A loaded screen with recipe crafts in Infinite Craft
Category:
General
General
How to make City in Infinite Craft
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Feb 22, 2024
Read Article How to make Skyscraper in Infinite Craft
Related elements to Skyscraper in Infinite Craft.
Category:
General
General
How to make Skyscraper in Infinite Craft
Nádia Linhares Nádia Linhares Feb 22, 2024
Antonia Haynes
Antonia Haynes is a freelance general gaming writer for Dot Esports who resides in a small seaside town in England where she has lived her whole life. Beginning her video game writing career back in 2014, and having an avid love of gaming since childhood, she became a staff writer in 2018 before becoming freelance in 2023 with her role at Dot Esports. Her ideal day would consist of junk food, fluffy pyjamas and video games because quite frankly going outside is overrated.