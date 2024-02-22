How to make Race in Infinite Craft

Race is an interesting concept in Infinite Craft, as it relates to both meanings, one being a categorization of humans and the other being a competition of sorts. Because of this double meaning, it can be tricky to know where to start when it comes to crafting Race.
With this in mind, we are going to be looking at how to create Race in Infinite Craft.
How to craft Race in Infinite Craft
Race main ingredients
The recipe for Race is Chariot and Driver, though it will take a fair amount of combinations to get these. As mentioned, Human and Car are the items you will already need to create Race, so let’s take a quick look at how to get them.
Human recipe
To create a Human, you need to make Adam and Eve and put them together. We have guides on how to create Adam and Eve, so check them out to see how to get Humans.
Car recipe
To create a car, combine Engine with Energy. These are both items that take a few combinations to create. Here is a breakdown of the engine crafting process:
- Water and Earth = Plant
- Plant and Plant = Tree
- Tree and Tree = Forest
- Tree and Forest = Wood
- Tree and Wood = Paper
- Paper and Wind = Kite
- Fire and Water = Steam
- Steam and Kite = Engine
Energy is made by merging Fire with Windmill, and the two main ingredients to achieve that combination are Electricity and Sun. You can see how to make Sun and Electricity in the images above.
To craft your Car, take Energy and pair it with the Engine you made. Combine the Car with a Human to create a Driver, as you will need a Driver along with a Car to create Race.
Race recipe
Now you have your Human, your Car, and your Driver, you are ready to craft Race. Here is the recipe to do so.
- Earth and Fire = Lava
- Water and Lava = Stone
- Lava and Stone = Obsidian
- Earth and Obsidian = Diamond
- Stone and Diamond = Jewel
- Water and Jewel = Pearl
- Diamond and Pearl = Necklace
- Necklace and Necklace = Chain
- Human and Chain = Slave
- Car and Slave = Chariot
- Human and Car = Driver
- Driver and Chariot = Race
So there you have everything you need to know about how to create Race in Infinite Craft. Make sure to check out our crafting and recipe guide for more fun things to make in the game.