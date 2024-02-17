How to make Eve in Infinite Craft

There is something for everyone to craft in the addictive browser game Infinite Craft, from the multiverse to aliens, monsters, mythical creatures, and more.

Recommended Videos

If you want to take things back to the past in Infinite Craft—as in back to the dawn of humanity—then you can create Adam and Eve in the game. With this in mind, we are going to be looking at how to create Eve in Infinite Craft.

How to craft Eve in Infinite Craft

The obvious next step. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To craft Eve, you are going to need to make Adam first, as he is an essential part of Eve’s recipe. Along with Adam, you will also need Venus to make Eve.

How to craft Adam

To make Adam, you’ll need Mud and Venus. To make Mud, merge Fire and Water to create Steam. Combine the Steam with Earth and you should have Mud.

Crafting Venus is a slightly longer process, as you will need to make Fog to create a Planet and then turn that Planet into Venus. Still with me? Good. Let’s keep going, then. To make that aforementioned Fog, blend Fire with Earth. This will create Smoke, which can be combined with Water to get Fog.

To make a Planet, make Dust by merging Wind with Earth. When you have your Dust, combine it with Earth to create a Planet.

You should now be able to craft Venus by combining the Planet item with Fog. Last, but not least, make Adam by putting together Venus with Mud. Let’s break that down in a way that is a little easier to read.

How to craft Eve

Once you combine Adam and Eve, the game really opens up. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Now that you have Adam, you can make Eve with one simple combination: All you need to do is take Adam and merge him with Venus and you will get Eve.

Now that you have both Adam and Eve, more possibilities will open up to you in terms of what—and who—you can make in Infinite Craft. Make the Human item by putting Adam and Eve together, and then start experimenting with different combinations to create a range of characters and real-life people.

Make sure to check out our recipe and crafting guide for more combinations that you can use to create more in Infinite Craft.