How to make Bomb in Infinite Craft

With the ability to make almost anything in Infinite Craft, it’s no surprise a few players want to bring out the big guns (or explosives). But, before you can do that, you need a Bomb.

Recommended Videos

If you aim to make some kind of explosive, Nuclear Bomb, or other dangerous element in Infinite Craft, having a Bomb first is necessary. We’re pretty sure we don’t need to explain what an actual Bomb is, but if you’re one of the players looking to make one in Infinite Craft, you’re in luck because we have the recipe. And fortunately, it doesn’t take long to complete.

Bomb recipe in Infinite Craft

It’s really simple. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To create bomb in Infinite Craft, you have to mix Explosion and Energy. We know obtaining these two ingredients is easier said than done, but it will take you only a minute or two if you follow the recipe below.

Ingredient 1 Ingredient 2 Result Fire + Water = Steam Steam + Steam = Cloud Cloud + Fire = Lightning Lightning + Steam = Electricity Earth + Wind = Dust Dust + Earth = Planet Planet + Fire = Sun Sun + Electricity = Solar Panel Solar Panel + Wind = Windmill Windmill + Fire = Energy Energy + Fire = Explosion Explosion + Energy = Bomb

And there you have it. You will discover a Bomb if you follow these simple steps. Now, you can create some other stuff in Infinite Craft with Bomb under your belt.

Bomb combinations in Infinite Craft

Ingredient 1 Ingredient 2 Result Bomb + Jail = Jail Break Bomb + Freedom = Terrorist Bomb + Clock = Timebomb Bomb + Technology = Nuclear Bomb Bomb + Firewall = Hacker Bomb + Jesus = Christianity Bomb + City = Apocalypse

These recipes are a result of merely 10 minutes of experimentation. We’re certain that if you were to explore Bomb a bit more in Infinite Craft, you’ll come across many other discoveries, perhaps even a First Discovery.