How to make Bomb in Infinite Craft

Explosive material.
Published: Feb 28, 2024 10:02 am
Bomb recipe in Infinite Craft.
With the ability to make almost anything in Infinite Craft, it’s no surprise a few players want to bring out the big guns (or explosives). But, before you can do that, you need a Bomb.

If you aim to make some kind of explosive, Nuclear Bomb, or other dangerous element in Infinite Craft, having a Bomb first is necessary. We’re pretty sure we don’t need to explain what an actual Bomb is, but if you’re one of the players looking to make one in Infinite Craft, you’re in luck because we have the recipe. And fortunately, it doesn’t take long to complete.

Bomb recipe in Infinite Craft

Bomb recipe in Infinite Craft.
To create bomb in Infinite Craft, you have to mix Explosion and Energy. We know obtaining these two ingredients is easier said than done, but it will take you only a minute or two if you follow the recipe below.

Ingredient 1Ingredient 2Result
Fire+Water=Steam
Steam+Steam=Cloud
Cloud+Fire=Lightning
Lightning+Steam=Electricity
Earth+Wind=Dust
Dust+Earth=Planet
Planet+Fire=Sun
Sun+Electricity=Solar Panel
Solar Panel+Wind=Windmill
Windmill+Fire=Energy
Energy+Fire=Explosion
Explosion+Energy=Bomb

And there you have it. You will discover a Bomb if you follow these simple steps. Now, you can create some other stuff in Infinite Craft with Bomb under your belt.

Bomb combinations in Infinite Craft

Ingredient 1Ingredient 2Result
Bomb+Jail=Jail Break
Bomb+Freedom=Terrorist
Bomb+Clock=Timebomb
Bomb+Technology=Nuclear Bomb
Bomb+Firewall=Hacker
Bomb+Jesus=Christianity
Bomb+City=Apocalypse

These recipes are a result of merely 10 minutes of experimentation. We’re certain that if you were to explore Bomb a bit more in Infinite Craft, you’ll come across many other discoveries, perhaps even a First Discovery.

