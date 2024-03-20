How to make Gold in Infinite Craft

They say all that glitters is Gold, and you can easily have Gold in the palm of your hand in Infinite Craft thanks to a simple concoction.

Infinite Craft has been a sensation in 2024 with thousands, daresay millions of players jumping into this viral, free-to-play endless crafting game. Its creative liberties let you make a Cartoon and even a Video Game with a few clicks of your mouse.

We’ve almost lost count of all the Infinite Craft recipes, as they’re quite literally infinite in number, but one of our new favorite recipes is Gold.

Gold recipe in Infinite Craft

A Gold mine. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can make Gold with Metal and another helping of Metal. It’s one of those rare, sought-after elements that requires two of the same resource.

What’s even better is that the whole recipe, if you’re starting from the beginning, consists of just 11 simple and easy steps. Not like Infinity‘s 400 steps or even Freddy Fazbear‘s obscene recipe, no, Gold is straightforward, and here for you to see for yourself.

Ingredient One Ingredient Two Result Fire + Water = Steam Fire + Steam = Engine Earth + Water = Plant Engine + Plant = Car Plant + Plant = Tree Fire + Tree = Ash Car + Ash = Rust Rust + Rust = Iron Iron + Iron = Steel Steel + Steel = Metal Metal + Metal = Gold

What can you make with Gold in Infinite Craft?

Now that you’ve got Gold, it’s time to get creative and start throwing things at the wall to see what sticks—FYI, we don’t recommend you throw Gold at a wall.

For some inspiration or a few starters to get you on your way, here are 10 ways you can use Gold in Infinite Craft.

Ingredient One Ingredient Two Result Gold + Gold = Gold Bar Water + Gold = Money Rainbow + Gold = Leprechaun Phoenix + Gold = Rich Paradise + Gold = El Dorado Island + Gold = Treasure Smoking + Gold = Pirate Asia + Gold = China Drawing + Gold = Art Bird + Gold = Eagle

You never know—if you fun with Gold, you might get a First Discovery in Infinite Craft.

