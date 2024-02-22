Can you make Video Game in Infinite Craft

Infinite Craft is a game where the goal is to create new items by combining basic elements and materials. You can create anything from food to places to pop culture references.

As a gamer, you may be wondering if it’s possible to craft Video Game, and if it is possible, how you would go about it. After all, creating a video game in real life isn’t easy by any means, often requiring a large team of developers and tons of dedication. Here’s everything you need to know about Video Game in Infinite Craft.

How to make Video Game in Infinite Craft

At the time of writing, we have not yet discovered the recipe for Video Game or if it even exists in Infinite Craft. You’d expect and hope Video Game would exist in a game that has weirder craftable items like “Haunted Porta Potty” (Haunted House + Porta Potty) and “Harry Potter and the Sushi of Secrets” (Harry Potter + Sushi).

But, for whatever reason, Video + Game does not actually create Video Game. It makes Console instead. Since we don’t currently have the Video Game recipe for you, we’ll share how you can get three related words: Game, Gaming, and Gamer.

How to make Game in Infinite Craft

If only it were this easy to make a real game. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The recipe for Game is more straightforward than you’d think. This one only requires you to take a trip to the Sun and planets, which may seem out of this world, but you’ll arrive at Game in just eight quite simple steps.

Earth + Wind = Dust

Dust + Earth = Planet

Planet + Fire = Sun

Sun + Fire = Solar

Solar + Planet = System

System + Fire = Computer

Computer + System = Software

Software + Earth = Game

How to make Gamer in Infinite Craft

Once you craft Game, you can easily make Gamer and Gaming. You won’t even need to make any additional items. It’s simple and exactly what you’d expect—when you have a game and computer, you become a gamer.

Game + Computer = Gamer

How to make Gaming in Infinite Craft

The recipe for Gaming is also super simple once you have Game and Gamer. When you give a gamer a game, they will be gaming. Therefore:

Gamer + Game = Gaming

Now that you have Game, Gamer and Gaming in Infinite Craft, get creative and craft your favorite video games. So far, I’ve crafted Pokémon, VALORANT, League of Legends, and Fortnite, as well as consoles like the Playstation and Nintendo Switch. As a Pokémon fan, I also started crafting individual ‘mons like Pikachu (Pokémon + Mouse), Meowth (Pokémon + Cat), and surprisingly, Snorlax (Pokémon + Elephant). Test out as many unique combinations as you can to discover more recipes in Infinite Craft.