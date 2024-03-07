How to make Cartoon in Infinite Craft

The chaotic capers of a Cartoon have been minimalized in Infinite Craft thanks to a composition of two simple elements needed to make this combination.

Infinite Craft has infinite possibilities—thanks to its use of AI—and Cartoon is one of the many Infinite Craft recipes you can create.

From Tom and Jerry to The Simpsons, my childhood was rife with inane animations that I laughed at copiously, and it’s helped me become the mature adult I am today—I couldn’t even keep a straight face writing that. So let’s not waste time and show you how to make Cartoon yourself.

Cartoon recipe in Infinite Craft

How to make Cartoon in two easy steps—sort of. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To make Cartoon in Infinite Craft, combine Car and Drawing. This is much easier than the hours of intense labour and creativity usually required for a fully-fledged Cartoon TV show or internet animation.

Like Nuke, Cookie, and the outrageous Infinity element, Cartoon asks you to go through many hoops—44 steps, in fact—to make it. You might have some of these required elements already, but we’ll go through the recipe from start to finish.

Ingredient One Ingredient Two Result Earth + Wind = Dust Fire + Water = Steam Earth + Water = Plant Dust + Earth = Planet Water + Water = Lake Plant + Steam = Tea Planet + Wind = Storm Lake + Water = Ocean Planet + Steam = Steampunk Dust + Lake = Mud Storm + Tea = Tempest Lake + Ocean = Sea Earth + Fire = Lava Ocean + Steampunk = Steampunk Pirate Mud + Water = Swamp Tea + Tempest = Typhoon Lava + Sea = Stone Steam + Steampunk Pirate = Steampunk Pirate Ship Plant + Plant = Tree Plant + Swamp = Venus Flytrap Steam + Typhoon = Cloud Steampunk Pirate Ship + Stone = Stonehenge Dust + Tree = Wood Cloud + Venus Flytrap = Cloud Trap Swamp + Typhoon = Cyclone Steam + Stonehenge = Time Fire + Wind = Smoke Fire + Wood = Campfire Cloud Trap + Sea = Fish Cyclone + Fire = Fire Tornado Fire + Steam = Engine Smoke + Time = Cigar Campfire + Earth = Charcoal Fish + Water = Fishbowl Steampunk + Wind = Airship Engine + Fire Tornado = Fire Truck Cigar + Time = Clock Charcoal + Water = Pencil Fire + Fishbowl = Goldfish Airship + Fire = Crash Clock + Fire Truck = Alarm Goldfish + Pencil = Drawing Alarm + Crash = Car Car + Drawing = Cartoon

What can you make with Cartoon in Infinite Craft?

Cartoon is a fun and versatile element in Infinite Craft, and there are so many ways to combine and craft it. Yeah you can add it to Fire and Water, but let’s mix it up and see how creative we can be with Cartoon.

Take a look at 10 intriguing recipe combinations for Cartoon in Infinite Craft.

Ingredient One Ingredient Two Result Comic + Cartoon = Anime Lightning + Cartoon = Mickey Mouse Rainbow + Cartoon = Unicorn Crash + Cartoon = Wile E. Coyote Ocean + Cartoon = Spongebob Mountain + Cartoon = Mount Rushmore Time + Cartoon = Animation Earthquake + Cartoon = Scooby Doo Dinosaur + Cartoon = Godzilla Obsidian + Cartoon = Cartoon Network

Don’t stop with Cartoon. Gift a partner or a friend the delight of a Rose, or cook up some chemistry to see if you can achieve a First Discovery.