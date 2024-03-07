Category:
General

How to make Cartoon in Infinite Craft

Doesn't matter how old you are, there's always time for a cartoon.
Image of Andrew Highton
Andrew Highton
|
Published: Mar 7, 2024 08:10 am
cartoon element in infinite craft
Screenshot by Dot Esports

The chaotic capers of a Cartoon have been minimalized in Infinite Craft thanks to a composition of two simple elements needed to make this combination.

Recommended Videos

Infinite Craft has infinite possibilities—thanks to its use of AI—and Cartoon is one of the many Infinite Craft recipes you can create.

From Tom and Jerry to The Simpsons, my childhood was rife with inane animations that I laughed at copiously, and it’s helped me become the mature adult I am today—I couldn’t even keep a straight face writing that. So let’s not waste time and show you how to make Cartoon yourself.

Cartoon recipe in Infinite Craft

cartoon element in infinite craft
How to make Cartoon in two easy steps—sort of. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To make Cartoon in Infinite Craft, combine Car and Drawing. This is much easier than the hours of intense labour and creativity usually required for a fully-fledged Cartoon TV show or internet animation.

Like NukeCookie, and the outrageous Infinity element, Cartoon asks you to go through many hoops—44 steps, in fact—to make it. You might have some of these required elements already, but we’ll go through the recipe from start to finish.

Ingredient OneIngredient TwoResult
Earth+Wind=Dust
Fire+Water=Steam
Earth+Water=Plant
Dust+Earth=Planet
Water+Water=Lake
Plant+Steam=Tea
Planet+Wind=Storm
Lake+Water=Ocean
Planet+Steam=Steampunk
Dust+Lake=Mud
Storm+Tea=Tempest
Lake+Ocean=Sea
Earth+Fire=Lava
Ocean+Steampunk=Steampunk Pirate
Mud+Water=Swamp
Tea+Tempest=Typhoon
Lava+Sea=Stone
Steam+Steampunk Pirate=Steampunk Pirate Ship
Plant+Plant=Tree
Plant+Swamp=Venus Flytrap
Steam+Typhoon=Cloud
Steampunk Pirate Ship+Stone=Stonehenge
Dust+Tree=Wood
Cloud+Venus Flytrap=Cloud Trap
Swamp+Typhoon=Cyclone
Steam+Stonehenge=Time
Fire+Wind=Smoke
Fire+Wood=Campfire
Cloud Trap+Sea=Fish
Cyclone+Fire=Fire Tornado
Fire+Steam=Engine
Smoke+Time=Cigar
Campfire+Earth=Charcoal
Fish+Water=Fishbowl
Steampunk+Wind=Airship
Engine+Fire Tornado=Fire Truck
Cigar+Time=Clock
Charcoal+Water=Pencil
Fire+Fishbowl=Goldfish
Airship+Fire=Crash
Clock+Fire Truck=Alarm
Goldfish+Pencil=Drawing
Alarm+Crash=Car
Car+Drawing=Cartoon

What can you make with Cartoon in Infinite Craft?

Cartoon is a fun and versatile element in Infinite Craft, and there are so many ways to combine and craft it. Yeah you can add it to Fire and Water, but let’s mix it up and see how creative we can be with Cartoon.

Take a look at 10 intriguing recipe combinations for Cartoon in Infinite Craft.

Ingredient OneIngredient TwoResult
Comic+Cartoon=Anime
Lightning+Cartoon=Mickey Mouse
Rainbow+Cartoon=Unicorn
Crash+Cartoon=Wile E. Coyote
Ocean+Cartoon=Spongebob
Mountain+Cartoon=Mount Rushmore
Time+Cartoon=Animation
Earthquake+Cartoon=Scooby Doo
Dinosaur+Cartoon=Godzilla
Obsidian+Cartoon=Cartoon Network

Don’t stop with Cartoon. Gift a partner or a friend the delight of a Rose, or cook up some chemistry to see if you can achieve a First Discovery.

related content
Read Article How to make Cupid in Infinite Craft
Cupid in Infinite Craft with plenty of Love around it
Category: General
General
How to make Cupid in Infinite Craft
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Mar 7, 2024
Read Article How to make Robot in Infinite Craft
A screenshot of Infinite Craft showing the Robot element surrounded by other elements that make it.
Category: General
General
How to make Robot in Infinite Craft
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Mar 7, 2024
Read Article How to make Gay in Infinite Craft
Gay in Infinite Craft
Category: General
General
How to make Gay in Infinite Craft
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic and others Mar 7, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to make Cupid in Infinite Craft
Cupid in Infinite Craft with plenty of Love around it
Category: General
General
How to make Cupid in Infinite Craft
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Mar 7, 2024
Read Article How to make Robot in Infinite Craft
A screenshot of Infinite Craft showing the Robot element surrounded by other elements that make it.
Category: General
General
How to make Robot in Infinite Craft
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Mar 7, 2024
Read Article How to make Gay in Infinite Craft
Gay in Infinite Craft
Category: General
General
How to make Gay in Infinite Craft
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic and others Mar 7, 2024
Author
Andrew Highton
Andy is a Game Guides Writer at Dot Esports with a host of experience working at Dexerto, Twinfinite, Keengamer, and more. He's about as passionate a gamer as you're likely to find and spreads that love across a ton of different titles, but will also talk everything football, golf, and wrestling! Be sure to follow his thoughts and ramblings over at @AndyHighton8 on Twitter.