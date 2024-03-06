How to make Nuke in Infinite Craft

The nuclear arms race would’ve been much simpler if we had Infinite Craft and the ability to concoct a Nuke with just a few button clicks, like you can with this recipe.

2023’s Oppenheimer craze put nuclear warfare in the spotlight more than ever before. Yes, Modern Warfare 3’s Nukes offer a glimpse into the effects of nuclear destruction, but the topic only intensified with the release of Christopher Nolan’s smash hit.

It’s unlikely you’ll ever make a fully-fledged Nuke of your own (thankfully), but if you’ve got a scientific itch you just can’t scratch, Infinite Craft allows you to become a Plutonium purveyor in no time.

Nuke recipe in Infinite Craft

Missile? Death? Nuke? Sure. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The logical combination of Missile and Death will give you Nuke—it’s one of the more sensible combinations in Infinite Craft.

While it doesn’t require the extreme lengths required to manufacture a real-life Nuke, the whole setup will take 76 steps. I’d consider it more of a late-game recipe once you’ve gathered a fair amount of combinations, but if you’re eager for a slice of Nuke pie, here’s the full recipe.

Ingreident One Ingredient Two Result Earth + Wind = Dust Fire + Water = Steam Earth + Water = Plant Dust + Earth = Planet Plant + Steam = Tea Planet + Wind = Storm Storm + Tea = Tempest Water + Water = Lake Tea + Tempest = Typhoon Earth + Fire = Lava Planet + Steam = Steampunk Lake + Water = Ocean Lava + Typhoon = Volcano Ocean + Steampunk = Steampunk Pirate Ocean + Ocean = Sea Dust + Volcano = Ash Plant + Steampunk Pirate = Steampunk Plant Fire + Wind = Smoke Lava + Sea = Stone Ash + Dust = Cinder Smoke + Steampunk Plant = Steampunk Tree Dust + Water = Mud Cinder + Stone = Glass Mud + Steampunk Tree = Swamp Dust + Plant = Pollen Fire + Glass = Lens Plant + Swamp = Venus Flytrap Ocean + Pollen = Coral Earth + Tea = Teapot Water + Wind = Wave Lens + Swamp = Microscope Tempest + Wind = Tornado Coral + Venus Flytrap = Coral Reef Swamp + Teapot = Witch Microscope + Wave = Radio Planet + Tornado = Cyclone Coral Reef + Steam = Fish Smoke + Witch = Wizard Radio + Radio = Radio Tower Cyclone + Fire = Fire Tornado Fire + Steam = Engine Ocean + Stone = Island Fire + Mud = Brick Fish + Water = Fishbowl Steam + Wizard = Cloud Radio Tower + Water = Radio Waves Engine + Fire Tornado = Fire Truck Tempest + Water = Tsunami Brick + Island = Prison Fire + Fishbowl = Goldfish Cloud + Venus Flytrap = Cloud Trap Earth + Radio Waves = Satellite Brick + Fire Truck = Fireplace Prison + Tsunami = Prison Break Goldfish + Swamp = Piranha Cloud Trap + Mud = Quicksand Fish + Lake = Fishing Fireplace + Satellite = TV Glass + Lake = Mirror Plant + Prison Break = Weed Piranha + Smoke = Vampire Engine + Quicksand = Tank Fishing + Wind = Kite Vampire + Weed = Count Kite + Tank = Drone Count + TV = Countdown Countdown + Drone = Missile Steampunk Pirate Ship + Stone = Stonehenge Steam + Stonehenge = Time Planet + Time = Universe Earth + Fire Truck = Firefighter Fire + Universe = Big Bang Firefighter + Time = Retirement Big Bang + Swamp = Life Life + Retirement = Death

What can you make with Nuke in Infinite Craft?

You can combine Nuke with many different elements in Infinite Craft. The results can be explosive, and they can be firey—but the main thing to take away is that you can toy around with something that normally shouldn’t be messed with.

Here are our top 10 most creative and cool combinations for you to replicate.

Ingredient One Ingredient Two Result Water + Nuke = Fallout Phoenix + Nuke = Firebird Star + Nuke = Supernova God + Nuke = Apocalypse House + Nuke = Bunker Car + Nuke = Wreck TV + Nuke = Nuclear Zoo + Nuke = Zombie Wall + Nuke = Hole Royalty + Nuke = King

