How to make Nuke in Infinite Craft

A devastating recipe.
Andrew Highton
Published: Mar 6, 2024 08:38 am
The nuclear arms race would’ve been much simpler if we had Infinite Craft and the ability to concoct a Nuke with just a few button clicks, like you can with this recipe.

2023’s Oppenheimer craze put nuclear warfare in the spotlight more than ever before. Yes, Modern Warfare 3’s Nukes offer a glimpse into the effects of nuclear destruction, but the topic only intensified with the release of Christopher Nolan’s smash hit.

It’s unlikely you’ll ever make a fully-fledged Nuke of your own (thankfully), but if you’ve got a scientific itch you just can’t scratch, Infinite Craft allows you to become a Plutonium purveyor in no time.

Nuke recipe in Infinite Craft

recipe for nuke in infinite craft
Missile? Death? Nuke? Sure. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The logical combination of Missile and Death will give you Nuke—it’s one of the more sensible combinations in Infinite Craft.

While it doesn’t require the extreme lengths required to manufacture a real-life Nuke, the whole setup will take 76 steps. I’d consider it more of a late-game recipe once you’ve gathered a fair amount of combinations, but if you’re eager for a slice of Nuke pie, here’s the full recipe.

Ingreident OneIngredient TwoResult
Earth+Wind=Dust
Fire+Water=Steam
Earth+Water=Plant
Dust+Earth=Planet
Plant+Steam=Tea
Planet+Wind=Storm
Storm+Tea=Tempest
Water+Water=Lake
Tea+Tempest=Typhoon
Earth+Fire=Lava
Planet+Steam=Steampunk
Lake+Water=Ocean
Lava+Typhoon=Volcano
Ocean+Steampunk=Steampunk Pirate
Ocean+Ocean=Sea
Dust+Volcano=Ash
Plant+Steampunk Pirate=Steampunk Plant
Fire+Wind=Smoke
Lava+Sea=Stone
Ash+Dust=Cinder
Smoke+Steampunk Plant=Steampunk Tree
Dust+Water=Mud
Cinder+Stone=Glass
Mud+Steampunk Tree=Swamp
Dust+Plant=Pollen
Fire+Glass=Lens
Plant+Swamp=Venus Flytrap
Ocean+Pollen=Coral
Earth+Tea=Teapot
Water+Wind=Wave
Lens+Swamp=Microscope
Tempest+Wind=Tornado
Coral+Venus Flytrap=Coral Reef
Swamp+Teapot=Witch
Microscope+Wave=Radio
Planet+Tornado=Cyclone
Coral Reef+Steam=Fish
Smoke+Witch=Wizard
Radio+Radio=Radio Tower
Cyclone+Fire=Fire Tornado
Fire+Steam=Engine
Ocean+Stone=Island
Fire+Mud=Brick
Fish+Water=Fishbowl
Steam+Wizard=Cloud
Radio Tower+Water=Radio Waves
Engine+Fire Tornado=Fire Truck
Tempest+Water=Tsunami
Brick+Island=Prison
Fire+Fishbowl=Goldfish
Cloud+Venus Flytrap=Cloud Trap
Earth+Radio Waves=Satellite
Brick+Fire Truck=Fireplace
Prison+Tsunami=Prison Break
Goldfish+Swamp=Piranha
Cloud Trap+Mud=Quicksand
Fish+Lake=Fishing
Fireplace+Satellite=TV
Glass+Lake=Mirror
Plant+Prison Break=Weed
Piranha+Smoke=Vampire
Engine+Quicksand=Tank
Fishing+Wind=Kite
Vampire+Weed=Count
Kite+Tank=Drone
Count+TV=Countdown
Countdown+Drone=Missile
Steampunk Pirate Ship+Stone=Stonehenge
Steam+Stonehenge=Time
Planet+Time=Universe
Earth+Fire Truck=Firefighter
Fire+Universe=Big Bang
Firefighter+Time=Retirement
Big Bang+Swamp=Life
Life+Retirement=Death

What can you make with Nuke in Infinite Craft?

You can combine Nuke with many different elements in Infinite Craft. The results can be explosive, and they can be firey—but the main thing to take away is that you can toy around with something that normally shouldn’t be messed with.

Here are our top 10 most creative and cool combinations for you to replicate.

Ingredient OneIngredient TwoResult
Water+Nuke=Fallout
Phoenix+Nuke=Firebird
Star+Nuke=Supernova
God+Nuke=Apocalypse
House+Nuke=Bunker
Car+Nuke=Wreck
TV+Nuke=Nuclear
Zoo+Nuke=Zombie
Wall+Nuke=Hole
Royalty+Nuke=King

We have a ton of other Infinite Craft recipes ready for you to browse, and if you’re looking for a few fun one-off combinations, try making Rose, Cookie, or even Infinite Craft itself.

Andrew Highton
Andy is a Game Guides Writer at Dot Esports with a host of experience working at Dexerto, Twinfinite, Keengamer, and more. He's about as passionate a gamer as you're likely to find and spreads that love across a ton of different titles, but will also talk everything football, golf, and wrestling! Be sure to follow his thoughts and ramblings over at @AndyHighton8 on Twitter.