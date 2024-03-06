How to make Nuke in Infinite Craft

The nuclear arms race would’ve been much simpler if we had Infinite Craft and the ability to concoct a Nuke with just a few button clicks, like you can with this recipe.
2023’s Oppenheimer craze put nuclear warfare in the spotlight more than ever before. Yes, Modern Warfare 3’s Nukes offer a glimpse into the effects of nuclear destruction, but the topic only intensified with the release of Christopher Nolan’s smash hit.
It’s unlikely you’ll ever make a fully-fledged Nuke of your own (thankfully), but if you’ve got a scientific itch you just can’t scratch, Infinite Craft allows you to become a Plutonium purveyor in no time.
Nuke recipe in Infinite Craft
The logical combination of Missile and Death will give you Nuke—it’s one of the more sensible combinations in Infinite Craft.
While it doesn’t require the extreme lengths required to manufacture a real-life Nuke, the whole setup will take 76 steps. I’d consider it more of a late-game recipe once you’ve gathered a fair amount of combinations, but if you’re eager for a slice of Nuke pie, here’s the full recipe.
|Ingreident One
|Ingredient Two
|Result
|Earth
|+
|Wind
|=
|Dust
|Fire
|+
|Water
|=
|Steam
|Earth
|+
|Water
|=
|Plant
|Dust
|+
|Earth
|=
|Planet
|Plant
|+
|Steam
|=
|Tea
|Planet
|+
|Wind
|=
|Storm
|Storm
|+
|Tea
|=
|Tempest
|Water
|+
|Water
|=
|Lake
|Tea
|+
|Tempest
|=
|Typhoon
|Earth
|+
|Fire
|=
|Lava
|
|Planet
|+
|Steam
|=
|Steampunk
|Lake
|+
|Water
|=
|Ocean
|Lava
|+
|Typhoon
|=
|Volcano
|Ocean
|+
|Steampunk
|=
|Steampunk Pirate
|Ocean
|+
|Ocean
|=
|Sea
|Dust
|+
|Volcano
|=
|Ash
|Plant
|+
|Steampunk Pirate
|=
|Steampunk Plant
|Fire
|+
|Wind
|=
|Smoke
|Lava
|+
|Sea
|=
|Stone
|Ash
|+
|Dust
|=
|Cinder
|
|Smoke
|+
|Steampunk Plant
|=
|Steampunk Tree
|Dust
|+
|Water
|=
|Mud
|Cinder
|+
|Stone
|=
|Glass
|Mud
|+
|Steampunk Tree
|=
|Swamp
|Dust
|+
|Plant
|=
|Pollen
|Fire
|+
|Glass
|=
|Lens
|Plant
|+
|Swamp
|=
|Venus Flytrap
|Ocean
|+
|Pollen
|=
|Coral
|Earth
|+
|Tea
|=
|Teapot
|Water
|+
|Wind
|=
|Wave
|
|Lens
|+
|Swamp
|=
|Microscope
|Tempest
|+
|Wind
|=
|Tornado
|Coral
|+
|Venus Flytrap
|=
|Coral Reef
|Swamp
|+
|Teapot
|=
|Witch
|Microscope
|+
|Wave
|=
|Radio
|Planet
|+
|Tornado
|=
|Cyclone
|Coral Reef
|+
|Steam
|=
|Fish
|Smoke
|+
|Witch
|=
|Wizard
|Radio
|+
|Radio
|=
|Radio Tower
|Cyclone
|+
|Fire
|=
|Fire Tornado
|
|Fire
|+
|Steam
|=
|Engine
|Ocean
|+
|Stone
|=
|Island
|Fire
|+
|Mud
|=
|Brick
|Fish
|+
|Water
|=
|Fishbowl
|Steam
|+
|Wizard
|=
|Cloud
|Radio Tower
|+
|Water
|=
|Radio Waves
|Engine
|+
|Fire Tornado
|=
|Fire Truck
|Tempest
|+
|Water
|=
|Tsunami
|Brick
|+
|Island
|=
|Prison
|Fire
|+
|Fishbowl
|=
|Goldfish
|
|Cloud
|+
|Venus Flytrap
|=
|Cloud Trap
|Earth
|+
|Radio Waves
|=
|Satellite
|Brick
|+
|Fire Truck
|=
|Fireplace
|Prison
|+
|Tsunami
|=
|Prison Break
|Goldfish
|+
|Swamp
|=
|Piranha
|Cloud Trap
|+
|Mud
|=
|Quicksand
|Fish
|+
|Lake
|=
|Fishing
|Fireplace
|+
|Satellite
|=
|TV
|Glass
|+
|Lake
|=
|Mirror
|Plant
|+
|Prison Break
|=
|Weed
|
|Piranha
|+
|Smoke
|=
|Vampire
|Engine
|+
|Quicksand
|=
|Tank
|Fishing
|+
|Wind
|=
|Kite
|Vampire
|+
|Weed
|=
|Count
|Kite
|+
|Tank
|=
|Drone
|Count
|+
|TV
|=
|Countdown
|Countdown
|+
|Drone
|=
|Missile
|Steampunk Pirate Ship
|+
|Stone
|=
|Stonehenge
|Steam
|+
|Stonehenge
|=
|Time
|Planet
|+
|Time
|=
|Universe
|Earth
|+
|Fire Truck
|=
|Firefighter
|Fire
|+
|Universe
|=
|Big Bang
|Firefighter
|+
|Time
|=
|Retirement
|Big Bang
|+
|Swamp
|=
|Life
|Life
|+
|Retirement
|=
|Death
What can you make with Nuke in Infinite Craft?
You can combine Nuke with many different elements in Infinite Craft. The results can be explosive, and they can be firey—but the main thing to take away is that you can toy around with something that normally shouldn’t be messed with.
Here are our top 10 most creative and cool combinations for you to replicate.
|Ingredient One
|Ingredient Two
|Result
|Water
|+
|Nuke
|=
|Fallout
|Phoenix
|+
|Nuke
|=
|Firebird
|Star
|+
|Nuke
|=
|Supernova
|God
|+
|Nuke
|=
|Apocalypse
|House
|+
|Nuke
|=
|Bunker
|Car
|+
|Nuke
|=
|Wreck
|TV
|+
|Nuke
|=
|Nuclear
|Zoo
|+
|Nuke
|=
|Zombie
|Wall
|+
|Nuke
|=
|Hole
|Royalty
|+
|Nuke
|=
|King
We have a ton of other Infinite Craft recipes ready for you to browse, and if you’re looking for a few fun one-off combinations, try making Rose, Cookie, or even Infinite Craft itself.