How to make Rose in Infinite Craft

There are so many flowers in the world, but having your own replicable Rose in Infinite Craft is a gift from the floral gods, and you can plant this metaphorical seed in just a few short, easy steps.

You can make so many different types of flowers in Infinite Craft—because of course you can, it’s infinite. You can make the beautiful Lotus Flower and even just a plain, generic Flower. The focus of our attention today, though, is a Rose.

Not only is it a beautiful name, it’s also a gorgeous flower with vibrant colored petals. The Rose symbolizes love, and the element is also at the heart of countless other Infinite Craft recipes.

Rose recipe in Infinite Craft

A classic Infinite Craft recipe. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The two main ingredients you need to craft Rose in Infinite Craft are Flower and Mountain.

Based on the method we found, it requires 29 steps from start to finish—going off the basis that you’re starting Infinite Craft from scratch—and, like most other recipes (aside from Infinity and Freddy Fazbear), you should have this concocted in no time.

Ingredient One Ingredient Two Result Earth + Wind = Dust Fire + Water = Steam Dust + Earth = Planet Water + Water = Lake Planet + Steam = Steampunk Lake + Water = Ocean Ocean + Steampunk = Steampunk Pirate Earth + Water = Plant Ocean + Ocean = Sea Earth + Fire = Lava Steampunk Pirate + Wind = Airship Plant + Steam = Tea Planet + Wind = Storm Lava + Sea = Stone Dust + Water = Mud Airship + Lava = Dragon Plant + Wind = Dandelion Storm + Tea = Tempest Ocean + Stone = Island Fire + Mud = Brick Dandelion + Dragon = Dragonfly Tempest + Water = Tsunami Brick + Island = Prison Dragonfly + Dust = Fairy Prison + Tsunami = Prison Break Earth + Earth = Mountain Fairy + Plant = Flower Plant + Prison Break = Weed Flower + Mountain = Rose

What can you make with Rose in Infinite Craft?

Like any other element, once you have Rose, start flinging it like poop left, right, and center at any other element you possess, and you’ll come up with all sorts of weird and wonderful Infinite Craft combinations.

For a few specific examples, here are eight recipes that use Rose.

Ingredient One Ingredient Two Result Water + Rose = Tea Love + Rose = Romance Human + Rose = Beauty Smoke + Rose = Perfume Allergy + Rose = Sneeze Paper + Rose = Book Wine + Rose = Rosé Apple + Rose = Fruit

Experiment with the Rose element, and who knows, you might make a First Discovery and cement yourself in Infinite Craft history!