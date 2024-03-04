How to make Rose in Infinite Craft

There are so many flowers in the world, but having your own replicable Rose in Infinite Craft is a gift from the floral gods, and you can plant this metaphorical seed in just a few short, easy steps.
You can make so many different types of flowers in Infinite Craft—because of course you can, it’s infinite. You can make the beautiful Lotus Flower and even just a plain, generic Flower. The focus of our attention today, though, is a Rose.
Not only is it a beautiful name, it’s also a gorgeous flower with vibrant colored petals. The Rose symbolizes love, and the element is also at the heart of countless other Infinite Craft recipes.
Rose recipe in Infinite Craft
The two main ingredients you need to craft Rose in Infinite Craft are Flower and Mountain.
Based on the method we found, it requires 29 steps from start to finish—going off the basis that you’re starting Infinite Craft from scratch—and, like most other recipes (aside from Infinity and Freddy Fazbear), you should have this concocted in no time.
|Ingredient One
|Ingredient Two
|Result
|Earth
|+
|Wind
|=
|Dust
|Fire
|+
|Water
|=
|Steam
|Dust
|+
|Earth
|=
|Planet
|Water
|+
|Water
|=
|Lake
|Planet
|+
|Steam
|=
|Steampunk
|Lake
|+
|Water
|=
|Ocean
|Ocean
|+
|Steampunk
|=
|Steampunk Pirate
|Earth
|+
|Water
|=
|Plant
|Ocean
|+
|Ocean
|=
|Sea
|Earth
|+
|Fire
|=
|Lava
|
|Steampunk Pirate
|+
|Wind
|=
|Airship
|Plant
|+
|Steam
|=
|Tea
|Planet
|+
|Wind
|=
|Storm
|Lava
|+
|Sea
|=
|Stone
|Dust
|+
|Water
|=
|Mud
|Airship
|+
|Lava
|=
|Dragon
|Plant
|+
|Wind
|=
|Dandelion
|Storm
|+
|Tea
|=
|Tempest
|Ocean
|+
|Stone
|=
|Island
|Fire
|+
|Mud
|=
|Brick
|
|Dandelion
|+
|Dragon
|=
|Dragonfly
|Tempest
|+
|Water
|=
|Tsunami
|Brick
|+
|Island
|=
|Prison
|Dragonfly
|+
|Dust
|=
|Fairy
|Prison
|+
|Tsunami
|=
|Prison Break
|Earth
|+
|Earth
|=
|Mountain
|Fairy
|+
|Plant
|=
|Flower
|Plant
|+
|Prison Break
|=
|Weed
|Flower
|+
|Mountain
|=
|Rose
What can you make with Rose in Infinite Craft?
Like any other element, once you have Rose, start flinging it like poop left, right, and center at any other element you possess, and you’ll come up with all sorts of weird and wonderful Infinite Craft combinations.
For a few specific examples, here are eight recipes that use Rose.
|Ingredient One
|Ingredient Two
|Result
|Water
|+
|Rose
|=
|Tea
|Love
|+
|Rose
|=
|Romance
|Human
|+
|Rose
|=
|Beauty
|Smoke
|+
|Rose
|=
|Perfume
|Allergy
|+
|Rose
|=
|Sneeze
|Paper
|+
|Rose
|=
|Book
|Wine
|+
|Rose
|=
|Rosé
|Apple
|+
|Rose
|=
|Fruit
Experiment with the Rose element, and who knows, you might make a First Discovery and cement yourself in Infinite Craft history!