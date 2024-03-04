Category:
General

How to make Rose in Infinite Craft

Buy a Rose?
Image of Andrew Highton
Andrew Highton
|
Published: Mar 4, 2024 08:21 am
rose recipe in infinite craft
Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are so many flowers in the world, but having your own replicable Rose in Infinite Craft is a gift from the floral gods, and you can plant this metaphorical seed in just a few short, easy steps.

Recommended Videos

You can make so many different types of flowers in Infinite Craft—because of course you can, it’s infinite. You can make the beautiful Lotus Flower and even just a plain, generic Flower. The focus of our attention today, though, is a Rose.

Not only is it a beautiful name, it’s also a gorgeous flower with vibrant colored petals. The Rose symbolizes love, and the element is also at the heart of countless other Infinite Craft recipes.

Rose recipe in Infinite Craft

recipe to make rose in infintie craft
A classic Infinite Craft recipe. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The two main ingredients you need to craft Rose in Infinite Craft are Flower and Mountain.

Based on the method we found, it requires 29 steps from start to finish—going off the basis that you’re starting Infinite Craft from scratch—and, like most other recipes (aside from Infinity and Freddy Fazbear), you should have this concocted in no time.

Ingredient OneIngredient TwoResult
Earth +Wind =Dust
Fire +Water=Steam
Dust+Earth=Planet
Water+Water=Lake
Planet+Steam=Steampunk
Lake+Water=Ocean
Ocean+Steampunk=Steampunk Pirate
Earth+Water=Plant
Ocean+Ocean=Sea
Earth+Fire=Lava
Steampunk Pirate+Wind=Airship
Plant+Steam=Tea
Planet+Wind=Storm
Lava+Sea=Stone
Dust+Water=Mud
Airship+Lava=Dragon
Plant+Wind=Dandelion
Storm+Tea=Tempest
Ocean+Stone=Island
Fire+Mud=Brick
Dandelion+Dragon=Dragonfly
Tempest+Water=Tsunami
Brick+Island=Prison
Dragonfly+Dust=Fairy
Prison+Tsunami=Prison Break
Earth+Earth=Mountain
Fairy+Plant=Flower
Plant+Prison Break=Weed
Flower+Mountain=Rose

What can you make with Rose in Infinite Craft?

Like any other element, once you have Rose, start flinging it like poop left, right, and center at any other element you possess, and you’ll come up with all sorts of weird and wonderful Infinite Craft combinations.

For a few specific examples, here are eight recipes that use Rose.

Ingredient OneIngredient TwoResult
Water+Rose=Tea
Love+Rose=Romance
Human+Rose=Beauty
Smoke+Rose=Perfume
Allergy+Rose=Sneeze
Paper+Rose=Book
Wine+Rose=Rosé 
Apple+Rose=Fruit

Experiment with the Rose element, and who knows, you might make a First Discovery and cement yourself in Infinite Craft history!

related content
Read Article How to make Goldfish in Infinite Craft
Infinite Craft Goldfish with other ingredients around it
Category:
General
General
How to make Goldfish in Infinite Craft
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Mar 4, 2024
Read Article Is there a No Rest for the Wicked demo?
A girl, with brown hair and blood on their face, being away by two soldiers.
Category:
General
General
Is there a No Rest for the Wicked demo?
Matt Porter Matt Porter Mar 4, 2024
Read Article Is Unicorn Overlord Collectors Edition worth it?
Unicorn Overlord castle on map with fireworks
Category:
General
General
Is Unicorn Overlord Collectors Edition worth it?
Michael Beckwith Michael Beckwith Mar 4, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to make Goldfish in Infinite Craft
Infinite Craft Goldfish with other ingredients around it
Category:
General
General
How to make Goldfish in Infinite Craft
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Mar 4, 2024
Read Article Is there a No Rest for the Wicked demo?
A girl, with brown hair and blood on their face, being away by two soldiers.
Category:
General
General
Is there a No Rest for the Wicked demo?
Matt Porter Matt Porter Mar 4, 2024
Read Article Is Unicorn Overlord Collectors Edition worth it?
Unicorn Overlord castle on map with fireworks
Category:
General
General
Is Unicorn Overlord Collectors Edition worth it?
Michael Beckwith Michael Beckwith Mar 4, 2024
Author
Andrew Highton
Andy is a Game Guides Writer at Dot Esports with a host of experience working at Dexerto, Twinfinite, Keengamer, and more. He's about as passionate a gamer as you're likely to find and spreads that love across a ton of different titles, but will also talk everything football, golf, and wrestling! Be sure to follow his thoughts and ramblings over at @AndyHighton8 on Twitter.