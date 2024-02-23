How to make Freddy Fazbear in Infinite Craft

If ever a recipe summed up Infinite Craft, it’s the ability to create Freddy Fazbear. Fortunately for players, you won’t have to spend hours in front of a camera and it shouldn’t take you five nights to make this element.

The Five Nights at Freddy‘s franchise doesn’t need any more validation at this point after countless games and a fully-fledged film, but it’s now been immortalized in Infinite Craft with a Freddy Fazbear element.

Using AI, you can create hundreds of thousands of Infinite Craft items with an ever-growing, ever-expanding empire of elements. Freddy Fazbear is one of these many delights, so let’s waltz into the kitchen and see how to prepare this animatronic addition.

Creating Freddy Fazbear in Infinite Craft, explained

To make Freddy Fazbear in Infinite Craft, you must go through 116 steps, making it one of the longest items and step-by-step guides in all of Infinite Craft.

It’s still not a patch on making Infinity—which requires over 400 steps—but it’ll take a bit of time. There are likely several ways you can make Freddy Fazbear, but this is the one we have found to be the most efficient yet—thanks to YouTube user rizz_CJ.

Ingredient 1 Ingredient 2 Result Wind + Earth = Dust Dust + Earth = Planet Planet + Planet = Star Star + Star = Galaxy Galaxy + Galaxy = Black Hole Black Hole + Galaxy = Universe Universe + Universe = Multiverse Black Hole + Black Hole = Wormhole Black Hole + Wormhole = Time Travel Black Hole + Time Travel = Time Paradox Time Travel + Multiverse = Paradox Paradox + Time Paradox = Time Water + Water = Lake Lake + Lake = Ocean Earth + Ocean = Island Earth + Island = Continent Time + Continent = Eternity Earth + Earth = Mountain Wind + Mountain = Avalanche Wind + Avalanche = Snow Water + Dust = Mud Eternity + Mud = Adam Adam + Time = Eve Eve + Adam = Human Earth + Human = Farmer Earth + Mud = Clay Clay + Clay = Brick Brick + Brick = Wall Planet + Brick = Mars Mars + Snow = Ice Cream Ice Cream + Farmer = Milk Milk + Milk = Cheese Clay + Mud = Pottery Pottery + Wall = Vase Vase + Pottery = Ceramic Brick + Ceramic = Tile Tile + Pottery = Mosaic Mosaic + Pottery = Art Water + Art = Paint Wind + Fire = Smoke Water + Smoke = Fog Planet + Fog = Venus Venus + Human = Aphrodite Aphrodite + Human = Eros Eros + Human = Love Love + Love = Heart Water + Heart = Blood Blood + Paint = Red Farmer + Red = Tomato Tomato + Cheese = Pizza Tile + Tile = Floor Floor + Wall = Room Room + Room = House House + Pizza = Pizzeria Earth + Planet = Moon Earth + Water = Plant Plant + Plant = Tree Tree + Moon = Werewolf Fire + Water = Steam Fire + Steam = Engine Engine + Wind = Windmill Windmill + Windmill = Wind Farm Island + Wind Farm = Electricity Water + Plant = Swamp Swamp + Electricity = Frankenstein Frankenstein + Human = Monster Monster + Frankenstein = Bride Bride + Bride = Wedding Wedding + Love = Marriage Room + Marriage = Honeymoon Honeymoon + Wall = Honeycomb Honeycomb + Honeycomb = Beehive Beehive + Beehive = Bee Bee + Plant = Honey Steam + Smoke = Cloud Cloud + Water = Rain Tree + Tree = Forest Rain + Forest = Rainforest Plant + Rainforest = Oxygen Forest + Forest = Jungle Earth + Fire = Lava Water + Lava = Stone Earth + Stone = Rock Rock + Oxygen = Metal Metal + Jungle = Tin Tin + Oxygen = Titanium Titanium + Oxygen = Titanium Dioxide Oxygen + Metal = Rust Rust + Oxygen = Iron Titanium Dioxide + Stone = White White + Iron = Silver Plant + Wind = Dandelion Water + Oxygen = Hydrogen Dandelion + Hydrogen = Helium Silver + Titanium = Platinum Platinum + Oxygen = Platinum Oxide Platinum Oxide + Hydrogen = Fuel Cell Fuel Cell + Fire = Energy Oxygen + Silver = Argentum Argentum + Tin = Pewter Pewter + Helium = Periodic Table Periodic Table + Energy = Element Periodic Table + Element = Chemistry Periodic Table + Chemistry = Science Science + Science = Technology Technology + Technology = Computer Monster + Earth = Troll Honey + Troll = Bear Bear + Computer = Cyber Bear Werewolf + Bear = Werebear Computer + Werebear = Werecomputer Werecomputer + Black Hole = Wereblackhole Cyber Bear + Wereblackhole = Cyberblackhole Steam + Venus = Life Life + Cyberblackhole = Cyberlife Cyberlife + Pizzeria = Freddy Fazbear

Who knew one bear could cause so much trouble? Alas, if you have the patience to go through every instruction and complete the sequence, you’ll have a Freddy Fazbear in your Infinite Craft collection.

He is one of many Infinite Craft recipes and there are likely many more interesting combinations still to be made.