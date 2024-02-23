How to make Freddy Fazbear in Infinite Craft

If ever a recipe summed up Infinite Craft, it’s the ability to create Freddy Fazbear. Fortunately for players, you won’t have to spend hours in front of a camera and it shouldn’t take you five nights to make this element.
The Five Nights at Freddy‘s franchise doesn’t need any more validation at this point after countless games and a fully-fledged film, but it’s now been immortalized in Infinite Craft with a Freddy Fazbear element.
Using AI, you can create hundreds of thousands of Infinite Craft items with an ever-growing, ever-expanding empire of elements. Freddy Fazbear is one of these many delights, so let’s waltz into the kitchen and see how to prepare this animatronic addition.
Creating Freddy Fazbear in Infinite Craft, explained
To make Freddy Fazbear in Infinite Craft, you must go through 116 steps, making it one of the longest items and step-by-step guides in all of Infinite Craft.
It’s still not a patch on making Infinity—which requires over 400 steps—but it’ll take a bit of time. There are likely several ways you can make Freddy Fazbear, but this is the one we have found to be the most efficient yet—thanks to YouTube user rizz_CJ.
|Ingredient 1
|Ingredient 2
|Result
|Wind
|+
|Earth
|=
|Dust
|Dust
|+
|Earth
|=
|Planet
|Planet
|+
|Planet
|=
|Star
|Star
|+
|Star
|=
|Galaxy
|Galaxy
|+
|Galaxy
|=
|Black Hole
|Black Hole
|+
|Galaxy
|=
|Universe
|Universe
|+
|Universe
|=
|Multiverse
|Black Hole
|+
|Black Hole
|=
|Wormhole
|Black Hole
|+
|Wormhole
|=
|Time Travel
|Black Hole
|+
|Time Travel
|=
|Time Paradox
|Time Travel
|+
|Multiverse
|=
|Paradox
|Paradox
|+
|Time Paradox
|=
|Time
|Water
|+
|Water
|=
|Lake
|Lake
|+
|Lake
|=
|Ocean
|Earth
|+
|Ocean
|=
|Island
|Earth
|+
|Island
|=
|Continent
|Time
|+
|Continent
|=
|Eternity
|Earth
|+
|Earth
|=
|Mountain
|Wind
|+
|Mountain
|=
|Avalanche
|Wind
|+
|Avalanche
|=
|Snow
|Water
|+
|Dust
|=
|Mud
|Eternity
|+
|Mud
|=
|Adam
|Adam
|+
|Time
|=
|Eve
|Eve
|+
|Adam
|=
|Human
|Earth
|+
|Human
|=
|Farmer
|Earth
|+
|Mud
|=
|Clay
|Clay
|+
|Clay
|=
|Brick
|Brick
|+
|Brick
|=
|Wall
|Planet
|+
|Brick
|=
|Mars
|Mars
|+
|Snow
|=
|Ice Cream
|Ice Cream
|+
|Farmer
|=
|Milk
|Milk
|+
|Milk
|=
|Cheese
|Clay
|+
|Mud
|=
|Pottery
|Pottery
|+
|Wall
|=
|Vase
|Vase
|+
|Pottery
|=
|Ceramic
|Brick
|+
|Ceramic
|=
|Tile
|Tile
|+
|Pottery
|=
|Mosaic
|Mosaic
|+
|Pottery
|=
|Art
|Water
|+
|Art
|=
|Paint
|Wind
|+
|Fire
|=
|Smoke
|Water
|+
|Smoke
|=
|Fog
|Planet
|+
|Fog
|=
|Venus
|Venus
|+
|Human
|=
|Aphrodite
|Aphrodite
|+
|Human
|=
|Eros
|Eros
|+
|Human
|=
|Love
|Love
|+
|Love
|=
|Heart
|Water
|+
|Heart
|=
|Blood
|Blood
|+
|Paint
|=
|Red
|Farmer
|+
|Red
|=
|Tomato
|Tomato
|+
|Cheese
|=
|Pizza
|Tile
|+
|Tile
|=
|Floor
|Floor
|+
|Wall
|=
|Room
|Room
|+
|Room
|=
|House
|House
|+
|Pizza
|=
|Pizzeria
|Earth
|+
|Planet
|=
|Moon
|Earth
|+
|Water
|=
|Plant
|Plant
|+
|Plant
|=
|Tree
|Tree
|+
|Moon
|=
|Werewolf
|Fire
|+
|Water
|=
|Steam
|Fire
|+
|Steam
|=
|Engine
|Engine
|+
|Wind
|=
|Windmill
|Windmill
|+
|Windmill
|=
|Wind Farm
|Island
|+
|Wind Farm
|=
|Electricity
|Water
|+
|Plant
|=
|Swamp
|Swamp
|+
|Electricity
|=
|Frankenstein
|Frankenstein
|+
|Human
|=
|Monster
|Monster
|+
|Frankenstein
|=
|Bride
|Bride
|+
|Bride
|=
|Wedding
|Wedding
|+
|Love
|=
|Marriage
|Room
|+
|Marriage
|=
|Honeymoon
|Honeymoon
|+
|Wall
|=
|Honeycomb
|Honeycomb
|+
|Honeycomb
|=
|Beehive
|Beehive
|+
|Beehive
|=
|Bee
|Bee
|+
|Plant
|=
|Honey
|Steam
|+
|Smoke
|=
|Cloud
|Cloud
|+
|Water
|=
|Rain
|Tree
|+
|Tree
|=
|Forest
|Rain
|+
|Forest
|=
|Rainforest
|Plant
|+
|Rainforest
|=
|Oxygen
|Forest
|+
|Forest
|=
|Jungle
|Earth
|+
|Fire
|=
|Lava
|Water
|+
|Lava
|=
|Stone
|Earth
|+
|Stone
|=
|Rock
|Rock
|+
|Oxygen
|=
|Metal
|Metal
|+
|Jungle
|=
|Tin
|Tin
|+
|Oxygen
|=
|Titanium
|Titanium
|+
|Oxygen
|=
|Titanium Dioxide
|Oxygen
|+
|Metal
|=
|Rust
|Rust
|+
|Oxygen
|=
|Iron
|Titanium Dioxide
|+
|Stone
|=
|White
|White
|+
|Iron
|=
|Silver
|Plant
|+
|Wind
|=
|Dandelion
|Water
|+
|Oxygen
|=
|Hydrogen
|Dandelion
|+
|Hydrogen
|=
|Helium
|Silver
|+
|Titanium
|=
|Platinum
|Platinum
|+
|Oxygen
|=
|Platinum Oxide
|Platinum Oxide
|+
|Hydrogen
|=
|Fuel Cell
|Fuel Cell
|+
|Fire
|=
|Energy
|Oxygen
|+
|Silver
|=
|Argentum
|Argentum
|+
|Tin
|=
|Pewter
|Pewter
|+
|Helium
|=
|Periodic Table
|Periodic Table
|+
|Energy
|=
|Element
|Periodic Table
|+
|Element
|=
|Chemistry
|Periodic Table
|+
|Chemistry
|=
|Science
|Science
|+
|Science
|=
|Technology
|Technology
|+
|Technology
|=
|Computer
|Monster
|+
|Earth
|=
|Troll
|Honey
|+
|Troll
|=
|Bear
|Bear
|+
|Computer
|=
|Cyber Bear
|Werewolf
|+
|Bear
|=
|Werebear
|Computer
|+
|Werebear
|=
|Werecomputer
|Werecomputer
|+
|Black Hole
|=
|Wereblackhole
|Cyber Bear
|+
|Wereblackhole
|=
|Cyberblackhole
|Steam
|+
|Venus
|=
|Life
|Life
|+
|Cyberblackhole
|=
|Cyberlife
|Cyberlife
|+
|Pizzeria
|=
|Freddy Fazbear
Who knew one bear could cause so much trouble? Alas, if you have the patience to go through every instruction and complete the sequence, you’ll have a Freddy Fazbear in your Infinite Craft collection.
He is one of many Infinite Craft recipes and there are likely many more interesting combinations still to be made.