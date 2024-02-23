Category:
General

How to make Freddy Fazbear in Infinite Craft

The bite of 87 steps to make this recipe.
Image of Andrew Highton
Andrew Highton
|
Published: Feb 23, 2024 11:26 am
freddy fazbear in infinite craft
Screenshot by Dot Esports

If ever a recipe summed up Infinite Craft, it’s the ability to create Freddy Fazbear. Fortunately for players, you won’t have to spend hours in front of a camera and it shouldn’t take you five nights to make this element.

The Five Nights at Freddy‘s franchise doesn’t need any more validation at this point after countless games and a fully-fledged film, but it’s now been immortalized in Infinite Craft with a Freddy Fazbear element.

Using AI, you can create hundreds of thousands of Infinite Craft items with an ever-growing, ever-expanding empire of elements. Freddy Fazbear is one of these many delights, so let’s waltz into the kitchen and see how to prepare this animatronic addition.

Creating Freddy Fazbear in Infinite Craft, explained

To make Freddy Fazbear in Infinite Craft, you must go through 116 steps, making it one of the longest items and step-by-step guides in all of Infinite Craft.

It’s still not a patch on making Infinity—which requires over 400 steps—but it’ll take a bit of time. There are likely several ways you can make Freddy Fazbear, but this is the one we have found to be the most efficient yet—thanks to YouTube user rizz_CJ.

Ingredient 1Ingredient 2Result
Wind+Earth=Dust
Dust+Earth=Planet
Planet+Planet=Star
Star+Star=Galaxy
Galaxy+Galaxy=Black Hole
Black Hole+Galaxy=Universe
Universe+Universe=Multiverse
Black Hole+Black Hole=Wormhole
Black Hole+Wormhole=Time Travel
Black Hole+Time Travel=Time Paradox
Time Travel+Multiverse=Paradox
Paradox+Time Paradox=Time
Water+Water=Lake
Lake+Lake=Ocean
Earth+Ocean=Island
Earth+Island=Continent
Time+Continent=Eternity
Earth+Earth=Mountain
Wind+Mountain=Avalanche
Wind+Avalanche=Snow
Water+Dust=Mud
Eternity+Mud=Adam
Adam+Time=Eve
Eve+Adam=Human
Earth+Human=Farmer
Earth+Mud=Clay
Clay+Clay=Brick
Brick+Brick=Wall
Planet+Brick=Mars
Mars+Snow=Ice Cream
Ice Cream+Farmer=Milk
Milk+Milk=Cheese
Clay+Mud=Pottery
Pottery+Wall=Vase
Vase+Pottery=Ceramic
Brick+Ceramic=Tile
Tile+Pottery=Mosaic
Mosaic+Pottery=Art
Water+Art=Paint
Wind+Fire=Smoke
Water+Smoke=Fog
Planet+Fog=Venus
Venus+Human=Aphrodite
Aphrodite+Human=Eros
Eros+Human=Love
Love+Love=Heart
Water+Heart=Blood
Blood+Paint=Red
Farmer+Red=Tomato
Tomato+Cheese=Pizza
Tile+Tile=Floor
Floor+Wall=Room
Room+Room=House
House+Pizza=Pizzeria
Earth+Planet=Moon
Earth+Water=Plant
Plant+Plant=Tree
Tree+Moon=Werewolf
Fire+Water=Steam
Fire+Steam=Engine
Engine+Wind=Windmill
Windmill+Windmill=Wind Farm
Island+Wind Farm=Electricity
Water+Plant=Swamp
Swamp+Electricity=Frankenstein
Frankenstein+Human=Monster
Monster+Frankenstein=Bride
Bride+Bride=Wedding
Wedding+Love=Marriage
Room+Marriage=Honeymoon
Honeymoon+Wall=Honeycomb
Honeycomb+Honeycomb=Beehive
Beehive+Beehive=Bee
Bee+Plant=Honey
Steam+Smoke=Cloud
Cloud+Water=Rain
Tree+Tree=Forest
Rain+Forest=Rainforest
Plant+Rainforest=Oxygen
Forest+Forest=Jungle
Earth+Fire=Lava
Water+Lava=Stone
Earth+Stone=Rock
Rock+Oxygen=Metal
Metal+Jungle=Tin
Tin+Oxygen=Titanium
Titanium+Oxygen=Titanium Dioxide
Oxygen+Metal=Rust
Rust+Oxygen=Iron
Titanium Dioxide+Stone=White
White+Iron=Silver
Plant+Wind=Dandelion
Water+Oxygen=Hydrogen
Dandelion+Hydrogen=Helium
Silver+Titanium=Platinum
Platinum+Oxygen=Platinum Oxide
Platinum Oxide+Hydrogen=Fuel Cell
Fuel Cell+Fire=Energy
Oxygen+Silver=Argentum
Argentum+Tin=Pewter
Pewter+Helium=Periodic Table
Periodic Table+Energy=Element
Periodic Table+Element=Chemistry
Periodic Table+Chemistry=Science
Science+Science=Technology
Technology+Technology=Computer
Monster+Earth=Troll
Honey+Troll=Bear
Bear+Computer=Cyber Bear
Werewolf+Bear=Werebear
Computer+Werebear=Werecomputer
Werecomputer+Black Hole=Wereblackhole
Cyber Bear+Wereblackhole=Cyberblackhole
Steam+Venus=Life
Life+Cyberblackhole=Cyberlife
Cyberlife+Pizzeria=Freddy Fazbear

Who knew one bear could cause so much trouble? Alas, if you have the patience to go through every instruction and complete the sequence, you’ll have a Freddy Fazbear in your Infinite Craft collection.

He is one of many Infinite Craft recipes and there are likely many more interesting combinations still to be made.

related content
Read Article How to make Sweden in Infinite Craft
Stockholm at night
Category:
General
General
How to make Sweden in Infinite Craft
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Feb 23, 2024
Read Article How to make Fruit in Infinite Craft
Fruit in Infinite Craft
Category:
General
General
How to make Fruit in Infinite Craft
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly Feb 23, 2024
Read Article How to make House in Infinite Craft
A House surrounded by different elements in Infinite Craft.
Category:
General
General
How to make House in Infinite Craft
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Feb 23, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to make Sweden in Infinite Craft
Stockholm at night
Category:
General
General
How to make Sweden in Infinite Craft
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Feb 23, 2024
Read Article How to make Fruit in Infinite Craft
Fruit in Infinite Craft
Category:
General
General
How to make Fruit in Infinite Craft
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly Feb 23, 2024
Read Article How to make House in Infinite Craft
A House surrounded by different elements in Infinite Craft.
Category:
General
General
How to make House in Infinite Craft
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Feb 23, 2024
Author
Andrew Highton
Andy is a Game Guides Writer at Dot Esports with a host of experience working at Dexerto, Twinfinite, Keengamer, and more. He's about as passionate a gamer as you're likely to find and spreads that love across a ton of different titles, but will also talk everything football, golf, and wrestling! Be sure to follow his thoughts and ramblings over at @AndyHighton8 on Twitter.