How to make Lotus Flower in Infinite Craft

Wondering how to make a gorgeous Lotus Flower in Infinite Craft? Well, in a game of endless possibilities where you can craft just about anything, a popular flower species is probably one of the easiest items you can ask for—but there’s a catch.

It’s possible to craft both Lotus and Lotus Flower in Infinite Craft. While it may appear as repetition, the game doesn’t consider these elements the same, meaning you can look forward to more possible combinations. Lotus is, however, an essential ingredient to craft Lotus Flower, so this guide will expand on how to get both variants.

How to craft a Lotus Flower in Infinite Craft

To make a Lotus Flower in Infinite Craft, combine Lotus with Lotus. If you don’t have Lotus in your list of discovered elements, don’t worry.

Craft a Lotus and a Lotus Flower… differently. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While there are many ways to reach an element, I crafted Lotus by combining Flower with God. Many cultures consider Lotus divine and sacred, so this combination makes sense. Thankfully, I had both required ingredients to craft a Lotus lying around, but if you don’t, here are the steps you need to follow.

Craft Flower by combining Pollen with Plant. Craft God by combining Universe with Eternity. Craft Lotus by combining Flower and God.

I have linked the ingredients to our dedicated recipe guides for your convenience. Feel free to check those out if you need help. Once you have Lotus, combine two of them to create Lotus Flower.

Best Lotus and Lotus Flower combinations to try in Infinite Craft

Once you have Lotus and Lotus Flower in Infinite Craft, you can unleash your creativity to find quirky combinations using them. Here are some of the things I discovered with Lotus:

Lotus + Robot = Transformer

Lotus + Water = Water Lily

Lotus + Fire = Phoenix

Lotus + Pig = Piglet

Lotus + Buddha = Enlightenment

Lotus + Lily = Nymph

Lotus + Bee = Honey

Lotus + House = Temple

Lotus + Queen = Cleopatra

Lotus + Ocean = Mermaid

Lotus Flower gave a bunch of cool items, too:

Lotus Flower + Earth = Buddha

Lotus Flower + Chocolate = Chocolate Lotus

Lotus Flower + Pig = Pigasus

Lotus Flower + Beauty = Goddess

Lotus Flower + Ice Dragon = Snow Lotus

Lotus Flower + Frost Dragon = Ice Lotus

