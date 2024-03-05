Category:
How to make Cookie in Infinite Craft

A chance for you to become a Cookie monster.
cookie element in infinite craft
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Put that cookie down! Instead, load up Infinite Craft, mix some elements, pop them into the oven, and you’ll soon have yourself a tasty Cookie element to use for other combinations.

A chef would relish how easily you can conjure ingredients for recipes in Infinite Craft. Many of the endless crafting game’s recipes are food items, from Sushi to a Baconator of all things. If you fancy something a bit sweeter, though, a Cookie might be right up your street. So tie your apron, wash those hands, and let’s get baking in Infinite Craft.

Cookie recipe in Infinite Craft

cookie recipe elements in infinite craft
Full disclaimer: Please, don’t put your animals in an oven. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The two main ingredients necessary to make Cookie in Infinite Craft are Animal and Oven.

I’m not sure how the AI program behind Infinite Craft works, to be honest, because this is a pretty extreme way of making a Cookie. No mention of cookie dough, just a mixture of Oven and Animal—poor things.

But, needs must, so that’s what we must do to make a Cookie. The most efficient workaround requires 34 steps, so let’s go through each one.

Ingredient OneIngredient TwoResult
Earth+Wind=Dust
Fire+Water=Steam
Dust+Earth=Planet
Water+Water=Lake
Planet+Steam=Steampunk
Lake+Water=Ocean
Ocean+Steampunk=Steampunk Pirate
Earth+Water=Plant
Earth+Fire=Lava
Steampunk Pirate+Wind=Airship
Plant+Steam=Tea
Plant+Wind=Storm
Airship+Lava=Dragon
Plant+Wind=Dandelion
Storm+Tea=Tempest
Dandelion+Dragon=Dragonfly
Tempest+Wind=Tornado
Dragonfly+Dust=Fairy
Planet+Tornado=Cyclone
Fairy+Plant=Flower
Cyclone+Fire=Fire Tornado
Fire+Steam=Engine
Dust+Water=Mud
Flower+Plant=Garden
Ocean+Ocean=Sea
Engine+Fire Tornado=Fire Truck
Fire+Mud=Brick
Garden+Garden=Park
Lava+Sea=Stone
Brick+Fire Truck=Fireplace
Garden+Park=Zoo
Fireplace+Stone=Oven
Earth+Zoo=Animal
Animal+Oven=Cookie

What can you make with Cookie in Infinite Craft?

What can’t you make with Cookie involved? It’s a versatile element and will enable you to tinker with countless other Infinite Craft ingredients leading to many fun combinations—which I will attempt to break down into a bite-sized list.

Ingredient OneIngredient TwoResult
Water+Cookie=Milk
Dragon+Cookie=Cookie Monster
Christmas+Cookie=Santa
House+Cookie=Gingerbread
Snake+Cookie=Oreo
Paper+Cookie=Fortune
Dog+Cookie=Doggie
Cook+Cookie=Chef
Beauty+Cookie=Cake
Milkshake+Cookie=Cookie Shake

I encourage you to experiment, attempt to make a First Discovery if you can, and also check out all Infinite Craft recipes we’ve compiled for the imaginative title.

