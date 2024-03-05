How to make Cookie in Infinite Craft

Put that cookie down! Instead, load up Infinite Craft, mix some elements, pop them into the oven, and you’ll soon have yourself a tasty Cookie element to use for other combinations.

A chef would relish how easily you can conjure ingredients for recipes in Infinite Craft. Many of the endless crafting game’s recipes are food items, from Sushi to a Baconator of all things. If you fancy something a bit sweeter, though, a Cookie might be right up your street. So tie your apron, wash those hands, and let’s get baking in Infinite Craft.

Cookie recipe in Infinite Craft

Full disclaimer: Please, don’t put your animals in an oven. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The two main ingredients necessary to make Cookie in Infinite Craft are Animal and Oven.

I’m not sure how the AI program behind Infinite Craft works, to be honest, because this is a pretty extreme way of making a Cookie. No mention of cookie dough, just a mixture of Oven and Animal—poor things.

But, needs must, so that’s what we must do to make a Cookie. The most efficient workaround requires 34 steps, so let’s go through each one.

Ingredient One Ingredient Two Result Earth + Wind = Dust Fire + Water = Steam Dust + Earth = Planet Water + Water = Lake Planet + Steam = Steampunk Lake + Water = Ocean Ocean + Steampunk = Steampunk Pirate Earth + Water = Plant Earth + Fire = Lava Steampunk Pirate + Wind = Airship Plant + Steam = Tea Plant + Wind = Storm Airship + Lava = Dragon Plant + Wind = Dandelion Storm + Tea = Tempest Dandelion + Dragon = Dragonfly Tempest + Wind = Tornado Dragonfly + Dust = Fairy Planet + Tornado = Cyclone Fairy + Plant = Flower Cyclone + Fire = Fire Tornado Fire + Steam = Engine Dust + Water = Mud Flower + Plant = Garden Ocean + Ocean = Sea Engine + Fire Tornado = Fire Truck Fire + Mud = Brick Garden + Garden = Park Lava + Sea = Stone Brick + Fire Truck = Fireplace Garden + Park = Zoo Fireplace + Stone = Oven Earth + Zoo = Animal Animal + Oven = Cookie

What can you make with Cookie in Infinite Craft?

What can’t you make with Cookie involved? It’s a versatile element and will enable you to tinker with countless other Infinite Craft ingredients leading to many fun combinations—which I will attempt to break down into a bite-sized list.

Ingredient One Ingredient Two Result Water + Cookie = Milk Dragon + Cookie = Cookie Monster Christmas + Cookie = Santa House + Cookie = Gingerbread Snake + Cookie = Oreo Paper + Cookie = Fortune Dog + Cookie = Doggie Cook + Cookie = Chef Beauty + Cookie = Cake Milkshake + Cookie = Cookie Shake

I encourage you to experiment, attempt to make a First Discovery if you can, and also check out all Infinite Craft recipes we’ve compiled for the imaginative title.