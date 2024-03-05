How to make Cookie in Infinite Craft

Put that cookie down! Instead, load up Infinite Craft, mix some elements, pop them into the oven, and you’ll soon have yourself a tasty Cookie element to use for other combinations.
A chef would relish how easily you can conjure ingredients for recipes in Infinite Craft. Many of the endless crafting game’s recipes are food items, from Sushi to a Baconator of all things. If you fancy something a bit sweeter, though, a Cookie might be right up your street. So tie your apron, wash those hands, and let’s get baking in Infinite Craft.
Cookie recipe in Infinite Craft
The two main ingredients necessary to make Cookie in Infinite Craft are Animal and Oven.
I’m not sure how the AI program behind Infinite Craft works, to be honest, because this is a pretty extreme way of making a Cookie. No mention of cookie dough, just a mixture of Oven and Animal—poor things.
But, needs must, so that’s what we must do to make a Cookie. The most efficient workaround requires 34 steps, so let’s go through each one.
|Ingredient One
|Ingredient Two
|Result
|Earth
|+
|Wind
|=
|Dust
|Fire
|+
|Water
|=
|Steam
|Dust
|+
|Earth
|=
|Planet
|Water
|+
|Water
|=
|Lake
|Planet
|+
|Steam
|=
|Steampunk
|Lake
|+
|Water
|=
|Ocean
|Ocean
|+
|Steampunk
|=
|Steampunk Pirate
|Earth
|+
|Water
|=
|Plant
|Earth
|+
|Fire
|=
|Lava
|Steampunk Pirate
|+
|Wind
|=
|Airship
|
|Plant
|+
|Steam
|=
|Tea
|Plant
|+
|Wind
|=
|Storm
|Airship
|+
|Lava
|=
|Dragon
|Plant
|+
|Wind
|=
|Dandelion
|Storm
|+
|Tea
|=
|Tempest
|Dandelion
|+
|Dragon
|=
|Dragonfly
|Tempest
|+
|Wind
|=
|Tornado
|Dragonfly
|+
|Dust
|=
|Fairy
|Planet
|+
|Tornado
|=
|Cyclone
|Fairy
|+
|Plant
|=
|Flower
|
|Cyclone
|+
|Fire
|=
|Fire Tornado
|Fire
|+
|Steam
|=
|Engine
|Dust
|+
|Water
|=
|Mud
|Flower
|+
|Plant
|=
|Garden
|Ocean
|+
|Ocean
|=
|Sea
|Engine
|+
|Fire Tornado
|=
|Fire Truck
|Fire
|+
|Mud
|=
|Brick
|Garden
|+
|Garden
|=
|Park
|Lava
|+
|Sea
|=
|Stone
|Brick
|+
|Fire Truck
|=
|Fireplace
|Garden
|+
|Park
|=
|Zoo
|Fireplace
|+
|Stone
|=
|Oven
|Earth
|+
|Zoo
|=
|Animal
|Animal
|+
|Oven
|=
|Cookie
What can you make with Cookie in Infinite Craft?
What can’t you make with Cookie involved? It’s a versatile element and will enable you to tinker with countless other Infinite Craft ingredients leading to many fun combinations—which I will attempt to break down into a bite-sized list.
|Ingredient One
|Ingredient Two
|Result
|Water
|+
|Cookie
|=
|Milk
|Dragon
|+
|Cookie
|=
|Cookie Monster
|Christmas
|+
|Cookie
|=
|Santa
|House
|+
|Cookie
|=
|Gingerbread
|Snake
|+
|Cookie
|=
|Oreo
|Paper
|+
|Cookie
|=
|Fortune
|Dog
|+
|Cookie
|=
|Doggie
|Cook
|+
|Cookie
|=
|Chef
|Beauty
|+
|Cookie
|=
|Cake
|Milkshake
|+
|Cookie
|=
|Cookie Shake
I encourage you to experiment, attempt to make a First Discovery if you can, and also check out all Infinite Craft recipes we’ve compiled for the imaginative title.