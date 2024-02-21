Sushi is one of the most famous foods of Japanese cuisine, and it’s craftable in Infinite Craft. Crafting Sushi may sound a little tricky at first, since there are different types of sushi like nigiri and maki, and they might use different ingredients.

Don’t overthink this one, though. Just think of the most basic sushi ingredients and work from there. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to make Sushi in Infinite Craft.

Crafting Sushi in Infinite Craft

Fish and Seaweed are two important ingredients for making sushi. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you think of sushi, you probably think of raw fish, rice, and a piece of dried seaweed wrapped around it. Interestingly enough, Sushi in Infinite Craft doesn’t require Rice at all. You just need to combine Fish and Seaweed to craft Sushi in Infinite Craft. Follow these easy steps to get there quickly:

Water + Water = Lake

Lake + Water = Ocean

Ocean + Water = Fish

Water + Earth = Plant

Fish + Plant = Seaweed

Seaweed + Fish = Sushi

Once you have Sushi, you can create other related food, like Sashimi (Sushi + Sushi), Maki (Sushi + Roll), Sushi Roll (Sushi + TikTok), California Roll (Sushi + Cigarette), Wasabi (Sushi + Weed), and Poke (Sushi + Hawaii). I also combined Sushi with other words to get random items like Pearl (Sushi + Jewel), Sunshine (Sushi + Sun), and Sweet (Sushi + Candy). The weirdest combination I came across had to be Sushi + Internet, which gave me Cat for some odd reason. There’s also “Harry Potter and the Sushi of Secrets” by combining Sushi and Harry Potter.

Regardless of the random combinations that don’t make a whole lot of sense, there are so many words for you to discover after unlocking Sushi, so you should definitely craft it and add it to your Infinite Craft toolkit.