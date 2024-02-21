Category:
How to make Sushi in Infinite Craft

Simple and delicious.
Karli Iwamasa
Published: Feb 21, 2024 03:33 pm
Sushi is one of the most famous foods of Japanese cuisine, and it’s craftable in Infinite Craft. Crafting Sushi may sound a little tricky at first, since there are different types of sushi like nigiri and maki, and they might use different ingredients. 

Don’t overthink this one, though. Just think of the most basic sushi ingredients and work from there. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to make Sushi in Infinite Craft.

Crafting Sushi in Infinite Craft

When you think of sushi, you probably think of raw fish, rice, and a piece of dried seaweed wrapped around it. Interestingly enough, Sushi in Infinite Craft doesn’t require Rice at all. You just need to combine Fish and Seaweed to craft Sushi in Infinite Craft. Follow these easy steps to get there quickly:

  • Water + Water = Lake
  • Lake + Water = Ocean
  • Ocean + Water = Fish
  • Water + Earth = Plant
  • Fish + Plant = Seaweed
  • Seaweed + Fish = Sushi

Once you have Sushi, you can create other related food, like Sashimi (Sushi + Sushi), Maki (Sushi + Roll), Sushi Roll (Sushi + TikTok), California Roll (Sushi + Cigarette), Wasabi (Sushi + Weed), and Poke (Sushi + Hawaii). I also combined Sushi with other words to get random items like Pearl (Sushi + Jewel), Sunshine (Sushi + Sun), and Sweet (Sushi + Candy). The weirdest combination I came across had to be Sushi + Internet, which gave me Cat for some odd reason. There’s also “Harry Potter and the Sushi of Secrets” by combining Sushi and Harry Potter.

Regardless of the random combinations that don’t make a whole lot of sense, there are so many words for you to discover after unlocking Sushi, so you should definitely craft it and add it to your Infinite Craft toolkit.

How to complete the Endaira's End Wind Tower puzzle in Remnant 2
A stone tower with a winding path rests on the ground next to a waterfall and a tall tree in Remnant 2.
Category:
General
General
How to complete the Endaira’s End Wind Tower puzzle in Remnant 2
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos Feb 21, 2024
How to make Luffy in Infinite Craft
Luffy recipe in Infinite Craft
Category:
General
General
How to make Luffy in Infinite Craft
Nádia Linhares Nádia Linhares Feb 21, 2024
All Infinite Craft recipes and combos
The Infinite Craft logo.
Category:
General
General
All Infinite Craft recipes and combos
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson and others Feb 21, 2024
How to make Bro in Infinite Craft
bro in infinite craft
Category:
General
General
How to make Bro in Infinite Craft
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Feb 21, 2024
How to make Destruction in Infinite Craft
A loaded screen with recipe crafts in Infinite Craft
Category:
General
General
How to make Destruction in Infinite Craft
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Feb 21, 2024
Karli Iwamasa
Karli is a freelance writer based in the Bay Area. She has written about your favorite video games on sites like Dot Esports and TheGamer. When she's not writing, she's playing VALORANT or the latest Pokémon game.