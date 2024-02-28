How to make Animal in Infinite Craft

Creating Animal in Infinite Craft starts your journey into the world’s wildlife or lets you invent new, amazing creatures through new discoveries. Whether you’re exploring or creating something never seen before, making Animal is simple with a seven-step recipe.

Animal recipe in Infinite Craft

Making Animal in Infinite Craft is pretty straightforward, combining Earth and Zoo. Getting the elements you need, like Dandelion, Plant, and Flower, can be a bit of a guesswork if you don’t know the exact steps, especially since they’re all plants. It’s all about trying different combinations. Here’s a detailed recipe to help you create Animal in Infinite Craft:

Step Ingredient one Ingredient two Result 1 Water + Earth = Plant 2 Wind + Plant = Dandelion 3 Earth + Dandelion = Flower 4 Plant + Flower = Garden 5 Garden + Garden = Park 6 Garden + Park = Zoo 7 Earth + Zoo = Animal

Animal combinations in Infinite Craft

From this point on, you can craft several other animals or even fictional creatures. Here are some Infinite Craft recipes that use Animal:

Animal + Animal = Monster

Animal + Monster = Dragon

Animal + Zoo = Zookeeper

Animal + Flower = Bee

Animal + Bee = Bumblebee

Animal + Dandelion = Rabbit

Animal + Rabbit = Bunny

Animal + Plant = Nature

Animal + Water = Fish

Animal + Wind = Bird

Animal + Fire = Cooked

Animal + Cedar = Bear

Animal + Yule = Reindeer

Animal + Steam Tree = Monkey

When you mix Animal with simpler elements, you’ll usually end up with a specific type of animal or something related, like Zoo, Zookeeper, or Park. But if you try combining it with elements that don’t match, like Human to get Centaur or Mars to get Alien, you might find some surprising results.

The more creative and unexpected your combinations are, the closer you might get to making a first discovery, meaning you’re the first person to create that element in the game. Infinite Craft offers endless possibilities, so with enough creativity and elements to play with, you can make new discoveries. It could all start with just an Animal.