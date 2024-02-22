Category:
How to make Skyscraper in Infinite Craft

Way up high in Infinite Craft.
Published: Feb 22, 2024 02:10 pm
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Skyscrapers must be at least 330 ft in height, but in Infinite Craft you just need to combine two elements to make one. It will require a reasonable amount of steps to get it, but you’ll unlock some interesting elements such as the Lighthouse, Statue of Liberty, and New York along the way.

To make Skyscraper, you need to combine Empire State Building and House. Interestingly, New York is the third city with the largest amount of skyscrapers with 314 skyscrapers, and Hong Kong is the first one with 552.

Craftable items usually have more than one correct recipe in Infinite Craft, so you might achieve the same result using other elements, but this should be the fastest recipe. House, for example, can use Wood instead of Family and both will unlock the same element. The same goes for Skyscraper—you can start by merging Water and Earth to eventually get Library and still reach Skyscraper. But we’ll break down the simpler Skyscraper recipe that involves crafting House and Empire State Building.

How to make House in Infinite Craft

House recipe in Infinite Craft.
Find your way home. Screenshot by Dot Esports

House is made by combining Brick and Family. You can reach Brick from the starting elements, but Family will require Human, a much more complicated element. You can check our guide on how to make Adam and Eve and then combine them to get Human. Here’s the step-by-step guide on how to make House in Infinite Craft:

  1. Earth + Wind = Dust
  2. Dust + Water = Mud
  3. Mud + Fire = Brick
  4. Human + Human = Family
  5. Family + Brick = House

How to make Empire State Building in Infinite Craft

Emprire State Building recipe in Infinite Craft
It all starts with Fire and Earth. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After completing House, you will use it to make Empire State Building by combining New York and House. Although you already have House, you’ll have to start from the basic elements to make New York. Here’s the recipe for Empire State Building in Infinite Craft:

  1. Earth + Fire = Lava
  2. Lava + Water = Stone
  3. Stone + Stone = Boulder
  4. Water + Water = Lake
  5. Lake + Stone = Lighthouse
  6. Lighthouse + Boulder = Statue of Liberty
  7. Statue of Liberty + House = New York
  8. New York + House = Empire State Building

How to make Skyscraper in Infinite Craft

With Empire State Building and House unlocked, combine them to get Skyscraper. From there you can mix it with any element you want to see what other elements you can get related to Skyscraper. Here are some combinations Skyscraper creates in Infinite Craft:

  • Skyscraper + Time = Ruins
  • Skyscraper + Battle = Titan
  • Skyscraper + Human = Businessman
  • Skyscraper + China = Great Wall
  • Skyscraper + Venus = Eiffel Tower
  • Skyscraper + Monkey = King Kong
