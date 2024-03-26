Category:
How to make Flag in Infinite Craft

It doesn’t say anything; it just waves.
Mar 26, 2024
Infinite Craft Flag surrounded by other ingredients
Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you need something to show your claim and stand proudly, you can’t go wrong with a Flag. While not very interesting alone, combining a Flag with other items can produce some pretty neat results. Here’s how to make a Flag in Infinite Craft.

Flag recipe in Infinite Craft

Inifinite Craft full Flag recipe
A fiery passion for red, white, and blue. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To make a Flag in Infinite Craft, combine USA with Fire. Don’t worry; you don’t need to burn the country, but rather show a fiery passion for it. Because making Passion is much harder than making Fire, I’m going with the easier option.

Ingredient 1Ingredient 2Result
Water+Water=Lake
Fire+Fire=Volcano
Lake+Volcano=Island
Island+Island=Continent
Continent+Lake=US America
US America+Earth=USA
US USA+Fire=Flag

Fun Flag combinations in Infinite Craft

Take the Flag you just made and combine it with other random things to get some pretty funny results. Here are a couple I have made:

Ingredient 1Ingredient 2Result
Flag+Flag=Flagpole
Flag+Dress=Fashion
Flag+Lilly=France
Flag+Heart=US Patriot
Flag+Baby=Prince
Flag+Pizza=Italy
Flag+Game=Soccer
Flag+Rock=Statue
Flag+Robot=Transformer
Flag+Cool=Swag
Flag+Snow=White Flag
Flag+Venus Flytrap=Piranha Plant (Wa-hoo!)
Flag+Moon=Apollo
Flag+Flappy Bird=Flappy Flag
Flag+Japan=Rising Sun
Flag+Russia=Hammer and Sickle
Flag+Car=Race
Flag+Transvestite=Drag Queen
Flag+Yin Yang=Peace
Flag+Harry Potter and the Leviathan=Flag of the Leviathan (my First Discovery)
Aleksandar Perišić
Aleksandar Perišić