How to make Flag in Infinite Craft

If you need something to show your claim and stand proudly, you can’t go wrong with a Flag. While not very interesting alone, combining a Flag with other items can produce some pretty neat results. Here’s how to make a Flag in Infinite Craft.
Flag recipe in Infinite Craft
To make a Flag in Infinite Craft, combine USA with Fire. Don’t worry; you don’t need to burn the country, but rather show a fiery passion for it. Because making Passion is much harder than making Fire, I’m going with the easier option.
|Ingredient 1
|Ingredient 2
|Result
|Water
|+
|Water
|=
|Lake
|Fire
|+
|Fire
|=
|Volcano
|Lake
|+
|Volcano
|=
|Island
|Island
|+
|Island
|=
|Continent
|Continent
|+
|Lake
|=
|US America
|US America
|+
|Earth
|=
|USA
|US USA
|+
|Fire
|=
|Flag
Fun Flag combinations in Infinite Craft
Take the Flag you just made and combine it with other random things to get some pretty funny results. Here are a couple I have made:
|Ingredient 1
|Ingredient 2
|Result
|Flag
|+
|Flag
|=
|Flagpole
|Flag
|+
|Dress
|=
|Fashion
|Flag
|+
|Lilly
|=
|France
|Flag
|+
|Heart
|=
|US Patriot
|Flag
|+
|Baby
|=
|Prince
|Flag
|+
|Pizza
|=
|Italy
|Flag
|+
|Game
|=
|Soccer
|Flag
|+
|Rock
|=
|Statue
|Flag
|+
|Robot
|=
|Transformer
|
|Flag
|+
|Cool
|=
|Swag
|Flag
|+
|Snow
|=
|White Flag
|Flag
|+
|Venus Flytrap
|=
|Piranha Plant (Wa-hoo!)
|Flag
|+
|Moon
|=
|Apollo
|Flag
|+
|Flappy Bird
|=
|Flappy Flag
|Flag
|+
|Japan
|=
|Rising Sun
|Flag
|+
|Russia
|=
|Hammer and Sickle
|Flag
|+
|Car
|=
|Race
|Flag
|+
|Transvestite
|=
|Drag Queen
|Flag
|+
|Yin Yang
|=
|Peace
|Flag
|+
|Harry Potter and the Leviathan
|=
|Flag of the Leviathan (my First Discovery)
