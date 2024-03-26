How to make Flag in Infinite Craft

If you need something to show your claim and stand proudly, you can’t go wrong with a Flag. While not very interesting alone, combining a Flag with other items can produce some pretty neat results. Here’s how to make a Flag in Infinite Craft.

Flag recipe in Infinite Craft

A fiery passion for red, white, and blue. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To make a Flag in Infinite Craft, combine USA with Fire. Don’t worry; you don’t need to burn the country, but rather show a fiery passion for it. Because making Passion is much harder than making Fire, I’m going with the easier option.

Ingredient 1 Ingredient 2 Result Water + Water = Lake Fire + Fire = Volcano Lake + Volcano = Island Island + Island = Continent Continent + Lake = US America US America + Earth = USA US USA + Fire = Flag

Fun Flag combinations in Infinite Craft

Take the Flag you just made and combine it with other random things to get some pretty funny results. Here are a couple I have made:

Ingredient 1 Ingredient 2 Result Flag + Flag = Flagpole Flag + Dress = Fashion Flag + Lilly = France Flag + Heart = US Patriot Flag + Baby = Prince Flag + Pizza = Italy Flag + Game = Soccer Flag + Rock = Statue Flag + Robot = Transformer Flag + Cool = Swag Flag + Snow = White Flag Flag + Venus Flytrap = Piranha Plant (Wa-hoo!) Flag + Moon = Apollo Flag + Flappy Bird = Flappy Flag Flag + Japan = Rising Sun Flag + Russia = Hammer and Sickle Flag + Car = Race Flag + Transvestite = Drag Queen Flag + Yin Yang = Peace Flag + Harry Potter and the Leviathan = Flag of the Leviathan (my First Discovery)

