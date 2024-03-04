Category:
How to make Flappy Bird in Infinite Craft

The legendary mobile game that was too popular for its own good.
Published: Mar 4, 2024 04:54 am
Flappy Bird in Infinite Craft surrounded by ingredients
In 2013, Flappy Bird graced iPhones, but the game was so addictive and popular that the developer removed it from the store. If you’re keen for a blast from the past, here’s how you can create the legendary mobile game in Infinite Craft.

Flappy Bird recipe in Infinite Craft

To make Flappy Bird in Infinite Craft, combine Geometry Dash with Wind. Just like Flappy Bird, Geometry Dash is also an addictive game that came out around the same time, so this combination makes sense. To make Geometry Dash, you need a bunch of Math-related ingredients, but fortunately, none of them are hard to make.

Ingredient 1Ingredient 2Result
Earth+Water=Plant
Plant+Wind=Dandelion
Dandelion+Plant=Weed
Dandelion+Water=Wine
WineWater=Holy Water
Holy Water+Fire=Vampire
Weed+Vampire=Count
Count+Count=Number
Number+Count=Counting
Counting+Number=Math
Plant+Plant=Tree
Math+Tree=Geometry
Geometry+Math=Geometry Dash
Geometry Dash+Wind=Flappy Bird

Fun Flappy Bird combinations in Infinite Craft

Using Flappy Bird, you can make a lot of other fun combinations in Infinite Craft. If you want to make a flappy version of something, try mixing it with Flappy Bird. Here are a few fun combinations.

Ingredient 1Ingredient 2Result
Flappy Bird+Geometry Dash=Flappy Dash
Flappy Bird+Computer=Angry Bird
Flappy Bird+Farmer=Flappy Farmer
Flappy Bird+Terminator=Flappy Terminator
Flappy BirdBattle=Flappy Royale
Flappy Bird+Hunger=Flappy Pig
Flappy Bird+Lightning=Phoenix
Flappy Bird+Car=Flappy Car
Flappy Bird+Batman=Flappy Batman
Flappy Bird+Knight=Flappy Knight
Flappy Bird+Sword=Flappy Sword
Flappy Bird+Rust=Flappy Penguin
Flappy Bird+Lord=Flappy Lord
Flappy Bird+Empire=Flappy Empire
Flappy Bird+Drunken=Flappy Drunk
Flappy Bird+Mine=Flappy Mine
Flappy Bird+Emo=Emo Bird
