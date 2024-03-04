How to make Flappy Bird in Infinite Craft

In 2013, Flappy Bird graced iPhones, but the game was so addictive and popular that the developer removed it from the store. If you’re keen for a blast from the past, here’s how you can create the legendary mobile game in Infinite Craft.

Flappy Bird recipe in Infinite Craft

Geometry Dash and Wind. Yup, that’ll do. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To make Flappy Bird in Infinite Craft, combine Geometry Dash with Wind. Just like Flappy Bird, Geometry Dash is also an addictive game that came out around the same time, so this combination makes sense. To make Geometry Dash, you need a bunch of Math-related ingredients, but fortunately, none of them are hard to make.

Ingredient 1 Ingredient 2 Result Earth + Water = Plant Plant + Wind = Dandelion Dandelion + Plant = Weed Dandelion + Water = Wine Wine + Water = Holy Water Holy Water + Fire = Vampire Weed + Vampire = Count Count + Count = Number Number + Count = Counting Counting + Number = Math Plant + Plant = Tree Math + Tree = Geometry Geometry + Math = Geometry Dash Geometry Dash + Wind = Flappy Bird

Fun Flappy Bird combinations in Infinite Craft

Using Flappy Bird, you can make a lot of other fun combinations in Infinite Craft. If you want to make a flappy version of something, try mixing it with Flappy Bird. Here are a few fun combinations.