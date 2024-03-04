How to make Flappy Bird in Infinite Craft

In 2013, Flappy Bird graced iPhones, but the game was so addictive and popular that the developer removed it from the store. If you’re keen for a blast from the past, here’s how you can create the legendary mobile game in Infinite Craft.
Flappy Bird recipe in Infinite Craft
To make Flappy Bird in Infinite Craft, combine Geometry Dash with Wind. Just like Flappy Bird, Geometry Dash is also an addictive game that came out around the same time, so this combination makes sense. To make Geometry Dash, you need a bunch of Math-related ingredients, but fortunately, none of them are hard to make.
|Ingredient 1
|Ingredient 2
|Result
|Earth
|+
|Water
|=
|Plant
|Plant
|+
|Wind
|=
|Dandelion
|Dandelion
|+
|Plant
|=
|Weed
|Dandelion
|+
|Water
|=
|Wine
|Wine
|+
|Water
|=
|Holy Water
|Holy Water
|+
|Fire
|=
|Vampire
|Weed
|+
|Vampire
|=
|Count
|Count
|+
|Count
|=
|Number
|Number
|+
|Count
|=
|Counting
|Counting
|+
|Number
|=
|Math
|Plant
|+
|Plant
|=
|Tree
|Math
|+
|Tree
|=
|Geometry
|Geometry
|+
|Math
|=
|Geometry Dash
|Geometry Dash
|+
|Wind
|=
|Flappy Bird
Fun Flappy Bird combinations in Infinite Craft
Using Flappy Bird, you can make a lot of other fun combinations in Infinite Craft. If you want to make a flappy version of something, try mixing it with Flappy Bird. Here are a few fun combinations.
|Ingredient 1
|Ingredient 2
|Result
|Flappy Bird
|+
|Geometry Dash
|=
|Flappy Dash
|Flappy Bird
|+
|Computer
|=
|Angry Bird
|Flappy Bird
|+
|Farmer
|=
|Flappy Farmer
|Flappy Bird
|+
|Terminator
|=
|Flappy Terminator
|Flappy Bird
|+
|Battle
|=
|Flappy Royale
|Flappy Bird
|+
|Hunger
|=
|Flappy Pig
|Flappy Bird
|+
|Lightning
|=
|Phoenix
|Flappy Bird
|+
|Car
|=
|Flappy Car
|Flappy Bird
|+
|Batman
|=
|Flappy Batman
|Flappy Bird
|+
|Knight
|=
|Flappy Knight
|Flappy Bird
|+
|Sword
|=
|Flappy Sword
|Flappy Bird
|+
|Rust
|=
|Flappy Penguin
|Flappy Bird
|+
|Lord
|=
|Flappy Lord
|Flappy Bird
|+
|Empire
|=
|Flappy Empire
|Flappy Bird
|+
|Drunken
|=
|Flappy Drunk
|Flappy Bird
|+
|Mine
|=
|Flappy Mine
|Flappy Bird
|+
|Emo
|=
|Emo Bird