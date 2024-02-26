How to make Squidward in Infinite Craft

Infinite Craft gives gamers a humungous playground to experiment with crafting objects, places, names, and faces from their dreams, and one thing that is sure to invoke nostalgia is SpongeBob Squarepants favorite Squidward.

Yes, this squid is a term you can get to in Infinite Craft and the best part is it’s much easier than a lot of other characters from pop culture. In fact, it actually happens to be easier than getting to SpongeBob Squarepants.

Making Squidward in Infinite Craft

It all starts with water. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are less than 20 steps to take you from a blank Infinite Craft game to Squidward, and it shouldn’t take you more than a few minutes. Start with Water and Fire then continue following with the combinations below:

Water + Fire = Steam Steam + Earth = Mud Mud + Water = Swamp Swamp + Island = Loch Ness Loch Ness + Mud = Monster Water + Water = Lake Lake + Water = Ocean Ocean + City = Atlantis Atlantis + Monster = Kraken Kraken + Water = Squid Earth + Wind = Dust Earth + Dust = Planet Planet + Planet = Star Star + Star = Galaxy Galaxy + Galaxy = Black Hole Black Hole + Black Hole = Wormhole Wormhole + Black Hole = Time Travel Time Travel + Wormhole = Time Machine Squid + Time Machine = Squidward

That’s the quickest way to get from a freshInfinite Craft start to the iconic SpongeBob character. This is one of the quickest and easiest solutions, and the best part is now you can go about finding other SpongeBob-related terms a lot easier.

Of course, there are always alternate routes in Infinite Craft so do some experimenting and see if you can get to Squidward faster during your time in the game.