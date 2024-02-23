How to make Apple in Infinite Craft

Apples are a fun ingredient to make in Infinite Craft as the fruit can then be used to create a range of different items, from technology-based creations to fairytale characters.

Apples aren’t too taxing to craft, though you will need to have made a few other items first. Let’s take a look at the Apple crafting process in Infinite Craft.

How to craft Apple in Infinite Craft

Apple recipe

To make an Apple, combine Venus and Tree. It doesn’t take long to craft a Tree, but Venus is a slightly lengthier process, so let’s take a look at how to create them.

Tree recipe

To make a Tree, combine Earth and Water to make a Plant. All you need to do then is merge two Plants and you have a Tree.

Earth and Water= Plant

Plant and Plant= Tree

Venus recipe

The main ingredients for Venus are Fog and Planet. To create Fog, combine Water and Fire to make Smoke and then merge Smoke with Water to make Fog.

Water and Fire= Smoke

Water and Smoke= Fog

Next up is the Planet recipe. Merge Earth and Wind to create Dust, and then take Dust and pair it with Earth to make a Planet.

Earth and Wind= Dust

Earth and Dust= Planet

Combine Planet with Fog and you will get Venus. When you have your Fog and Planet, merge them and you’ll get an Apple.

Infinite Craft recipes that use Apple

As mentioned, there are all sorts of items you can create once you have crafted an Apple. Some of the fun recipes you can make with the Apple include:

Apple and Rain= Apple Juice

Apple and Fire= Cider

Apple and Bird= Penguin

Apple and Ninja= Ninjapple

Apple and Battery= iPhone

Apple and Japan = iPhone

Apple and White= Snow White

Apple and Sun= Apple Pie

Apple and Lake= Pineapple

Apple and Monster= Cyclops

Apple and Book= Newton

Apple and Newton= Gravity

Apple and Flower= Rose

Apple and Universe= Big Bang

Apple and Fossil= Amber

Apple and Village= Orchid

These are just a few combinations we managed to find when playing around with the Apple recipe in Infinite Craft, but there are sure to be tons more interesting and totally unique items to create, seeing as the game has thousands of items to unlock. Go and get crafting to find out more fun, silly, or fascinating Apple recipes.