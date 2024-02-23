Category:
How to make Apple in Infinite Craft

Keeps the doctor away.
Antonia Haynes
Feb 22, 2024
The recipe for Apple in Infinite Craft
Apples are a fun ingredient to make in Infinite Craft as the fruit can then be used to create a range of different items, from technology-based creations to fairytale characters.

Apples aren’t too taxing to craft, though you will need to have made a few other items first. Let’s take a look at the Apple crafting process in Infinite Craft.

How to craft Apple in Infinite Craft

Apple recipe

The recipe for Apple in Infinite Craft
To make an Apple, combine Venus and Tree. It doesn’t take long to craft a Tree, but Venus is a slightly lengthier process, so let’s take a look at how to create them. 

Tree recipe

The recipe for Tree from Infinite Craft
To make a Tree, combine Earth and Water to make a Plant. All you need to do then is merge two Plants and you have a Tree.

  • Earth and Water= Plant
  • Plant and Plant= Tree

Venus recipe

The recipe for Venus and Apple in Infinite Craft
The main ingredients for Venus are Fog and Planet. To create Fog, combine Water and Fire to make Smoke and then merge Smoke with Water to make Fog.

  • Water and Fire= Smoke
  • Water and Smoke= Fog

Next up is the Planet recipe. Merge Earth and Wind to create Dust, and then take Dust and pair it with Earth to make a Planet.

  • Earth and Wind= Dust
  • Earth and Dust= Planet

Combine Planet with Fog and you will get Venus. When you have your Fog and Planet, merge them and you’ll get an Apple.

Infinite Craft recipes that use Apple

As mentioned, there are all sorts of items you can create once you have crafted an Apple. Some of the fun recipes you can make with the Apple include:

  • Apple and Rain= Apple Juice
  • Apple and Fire= Cider
  • Apple and Bird= Penguin
  • Apple and Ninja= Ninjapple
  • Apple and Battery= iPhone
  • Apple and Japan = iPhone
  • Apple and White= Snow White
  • Apple and Sun= Apple Pie
  • Apple and Lake= Pineapple
  • Apple and Monster= Cyclops
  • Apple and Book= Newton
  • Apple and Newton= Gravity
  • Apple and Flower= Rose
  • Apple and Universe= Big Bang
  • Apple and Fossil= Amber
  • Apple and Village= Orchid

These are just a few combinations we managed to find when playing around with the Apple recipe in Infinite Craft, but there are sure to be tons more interesting and totally unique items to create, seeing as the game has thousands of items to unlock. Go and get crafting to find out more fun, silly, or fascinating Apple recipes.

Antonia Haynes
Antonia Haynes is a freelance general gaming writer for Dot Esports who resides in a small seaside town in England where she has lived her whole life. Beginning her video game writing career back in 2014, and having an avid love of gaming since childhood, she became a staff writer in 2018 before becoming freelance in 2023 with her role at Dot Esports. Her ideal day would consist of junk food, fluffy pyjamas and video games because quite frankly going outside is overrated.