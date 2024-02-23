How to make Apple in Infinite Craft

Apples are a fun ingredient to make in Infinite Craft as the fruit can then be used to create a range of different items, from technology-based creations to fairytale characters.
Apples aren’t too taxing to craft, though you will need to have made a few other items first. Let’s take a look at the Apple crafting process in Infinite Craft.
How to craft Apple in Infinite Craft
Apple recipe
To make an Apple, combine Venus and Tree. It doesn’t take long to craft a Tree, but Venus is a slightly lengthier process, so let’s take a look at how to create them.
Tree recipe
To make a Tree, combine Earth and Water to make a Plant. All you need to do then is merge two Plants and you have a Tree.
- Earth and Water= Plant
- Plant and Plant= Tree
Venus recipe
The main ingredients for Venus are Fog and Planet. To create Fog, combine Water and Fire to make Smoke and then merge Smoke with Water to make Fog.
- Water and Fire= Smoke
- Water and Smoke= Fog
Next up is the Planet recipe. Merge Earth and Wind to create Dust, and then take Dust and pair it with Earth to make a Planet.
- Earth and Wind= Dust
- Earth and Dust= Planet
Combine Planet with Fog and you will get Venus. When you have your Fog and Planet, merge them and you’ll get an Apple.
Infinite Craft recipes that use Apple
As mentioned, there are all sorts of items you can create once you have crafted an Apple. Some of the fun recipes you can make with the Apple include:
- Apple and Rain= Apple Juice
- Apple and Fire= Cider
- Apple and Bird= Penguin
- Apple and Ninja= Ninjapple
- Apple and Battery= iPhone
- Apple and Japan = iPhone
- Apple and White= Snow White
- Apple and Sun= Apple Pie
- Apple and Lake= Pineapple
- Apple and Monster= Cyclops
- Apple and Book= Newton
- Apple and Newton= Gravity
- Apple and Flower= Rose
- Apple and Universe= Big Bang
- Apple and Fossil= Amber
- Apple and Village= Orchid
These are just a few combinations we managed to find when playing around with the Apple recipe in Infinite Craft, but there are sure to be tons more interesting and totally unique items to create, seeing as the game has thousands of items to unlock. Go and get crafting to find out more fun, silly, or fascinating Apple recipes.